Merritt Breaks Ground on Light Industrial Park in Stafford, VA

Stafford County, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merritt Properties, a full-service commercial real estate development company with 17 million square feet throughout Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, has broken ground on the first of two flex/light industrial buildings that will comprise Merritt Business Park at Quantico Corporate Center. Located in Stafford County, VA, the park is strategically located adjacent to the Marine Corps Base Quantico, along I-95 between Richmond and Washington, D.C.

Once fully developed, Merritt Business Park will total 171,000 square feet of single-story, 18-foot clear space. The first 90,000-square-foot building is scheduled to deliver by Q2 2021 and is now pre-leasing.

Merritt identified Stafford County as its next growth market following successful projects in Loudoun and Prince William counties. With a lack of Class A light industrial product in the market and an extensive fiber-optic network, Merritt’s project is designed to cater to a diverse industry base, including government contractors, distribution centers, manufacturing and service providers.

“We are proud that Merritt Properties has chosen to invest in Stafford County,” remarked Meg Bohmke, Chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. “The addition of flex commercial buildings offers start-ups and growing companies a state-of-the-art industrial/flex space with the advanced technology and amenities available in Quantico Corporate Center.” “We look forward to Merritt’s success and expansion,” added Griffis-Widewater District Supervisor, Tinesha Allen.

Merritt’s site is located within Quantico Corporate Center (QCC), the region’s premiere Class A business park. The campus is home to leading defense and technology companies, the US government and top academic programs offering both undergraduate and graduate-level degrees. Two hotels, various amenities and restaurants, including the popular Globe & Laurel restaurant, makes QCC an attractive place for businesses to locate. The Class A flex style buildings that Merritt will be constructing will complement the existing Class A office product in the park.

Construction will be managed by Merritt Construction Services, the construction division of Merritt Companies. Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite has been retained to assist with the leasing effort.

About Merritt Properties

Established in 1967, Merritt Properties owns the largest privately held commercial real estate portfolio in the region, with 17 million square feet of Class A office, flex, warehouse, industrial, retail and build-to-suit throughout Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. Capabilities include leasing, property development and management, and financing. Merritt Properties is committed to “Creating Homes for Businesses” and providing the highest quality service to its customers. For more information, visit www.merrittproperties.com.

About Merritt Construction Services

Merritt has been providing site development, general construction, redevelopment and interior build-outs for over 50 years. Whether serving as a general contractor, construction manager or design-builder, Merritt Construction Services offers full-service construction capabilities through all phases of development, from feasibility to commissioning. Merritt’s highly skilled construction team has completed a comprehensive roster of customized projects, including corporate campuses, food processing facilities, LEED-certified green buildings, schools, manufacturing facilities and retail centers. For more information, visit www.merrittconstruction.com.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite

As the Fredericksburg region’s largest commercial real estate company, Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite is the premier commercial real estate market leader. Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite was awarded the #1 Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliate Office in Virginia for the past 4 years. The Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite Team is as dedicated to your success as you are. Our company provides in-depth commercial real estate solutions and services including landlord and tenant representation, buyer and seller representation, property management, investment acquisition and disposition services and development consulting. Our primary focus area consists of the greater Fredericksburg region (Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, City of Fredericksburg), while also servicing the Washington, D.C. Metro area and all of Virginia. For more information, visit: www.cbcelite.com.

Noelle Hewitt Merritt Properties 4105941552 nhewitt@merritt-companies.com