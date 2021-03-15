Mesa Announces Termination of Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction with Embark

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Mesa Exploration Corp. ("Mesa" or the "Company") announces that Mesa and Embark Health Inc. ("Embark") have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced acquisition agreement dated December 10, 2020. As a result, Mesa's proposed reverse takeover transaction with Embark will not proceed.

Mesa was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on December 16, 1965. Mesa is in the process of identifying a suitable opportunity to consummate a reverse merger with and on closing of such transaction will have no assets other than cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

