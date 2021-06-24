Mesmerize : Receives Certification from the Point of Care Communication Council

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize ( www.mesmerize.com ), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce that it has been certified by the Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3) for seven static tactics following a comprehensive audit by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM). These certified tactics are: waiting room and exam room posters, waiting room and exam room literature distribution, health education guides, medical essentials, pharmacy posters, pharmacy literature distribution, and prescription pharmacy bags. The AAM audit and PoC3 certification represent that these products meet the highest industry standards for program execution.

"We are proud to work with Mesmerize to provide verification of their printed campaigns," said Ken Shultz, senior vice president of audit services for the Alliance for Audited Media and PoC3 board member. "Participating in the audit and certification process demonstrates Mesmerize's commitment to providing advertisers with the highest level of assurance and data they can trust."

"Mesmerize prides itself on transparency and is pleased to have third-party assurance from the Alliance for Audited Media that Mesmerize's campaigns meet the highest industry standards as defined by the PoC3 Verification & Validation Guidance," said Gregory Leibert, Mesmerize CEO. "We value AAM's meticulous audit standards with the outcome of our audit and certification solidifying Mesmerize's position as an organization that represents trust, integrity, and compliance with industry best practices."

The Point of Care Communication Council is an organization that advocates for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance health and healthcare outcomes. PoC3's Verification and Validation Guidance is designed to define industry best practices and engender trust among those who transact at the point of care. The PoC3 certification is a result of Mesmerize's ongoing participation in a series of independent, third-party audits from AAM, the industry's recognized leader in media verification, to provide their clients with the highest level of media assurance and raise the level of accountability in the point of care market.

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit, and is headquartered in New York, NY. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations and independent pharmacies. For more information, visit https://www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR AUDITED MEDIA

The Alliance for Audited Media powers transparency and collaboration between North America's leading media professionals. AAM is the industry's recognized leader in media verification with unparalleled audit expertise across platforms including web, mobile, out-of-home, email and print. More than 4,000 publishers, advertisers, agencies and technology vendors depend on AAM's independent, third-party media audits, technology certification audits and data-driven insights to transact with trust. To learn how AAM brings trust and transparency to today's point-of-care ecosystem, visit auditedmedia.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesmerize-receives-certification-from-the-point-of-care-communication-council-301318981.html

