Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mesquite, TX Dickey's Barbecue Pit Owner Announces Move to New Location After 25 Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

Dallas, TX, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long-standing Dickey’s Owner Operator MJ Breaux is upgrading his location from his current 4,000 square foot model to a new, innovative Dickey’s concept that will include space for an outdoor patio, 20-foot ceilings and an expansive open kitchen and dining room layout.

MJ is planning on taking advantage of the current real estate market for restaurants and retail spaces with his upgraded location and the 25-year Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee is keeping his store location in his hometown of Mesquite, an area that has grown substantially since he originally opened in 1995.

Breaux is on track to break ground on his enhanced location in the beginning of 2021 and plans to open by the following winter.

“When we think about barbecue, we think about gathering and that’s what we want to capture in our new upscaled dining room,” said MJ Breaux, Mesquite Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Operator. “Mesquite is a booming area and with my expanded location, I’ll be able to service more folks comfortably and meet the growing demands of the community who crave our delicious, authentic Texas-style barbecue.”

“Dickey’s has been a Texas tradition since 1941 and we’re honored to have partners like MJ who have been a part of our brand’s history from early on and who continue to shape our brand’s legacy for the future,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

To learn more about MJ’s story with the Dickey’s franchise, watch this short testimonial video.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting franchise.dickeys.com or call (866) 340-6188. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, visit dickeys.com/locations.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

###

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:59pOil falls about 2% on Libyan output, COVID-19 demand concerns
RE
03:57pAstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, optimism seen for J&J
RE
03:56pTAMINO MINERALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:53pENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:52pREVOLUGROUP CANADA : To Apply for Canadian FINTRAC License
AQ
03:52pRevoluGROUP To Apply for Canadian FINTRAC License
GL
03:51pBLOW & DRIVE INTERLOCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:46pLIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Receives Clearance From U.S. Department of Justice to Acquire AT&T's Wireless and Wireline Operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
BU
03:45pOLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:45pMichael Stein Announces Acquisition of Shares of Loon Energy Corporation
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors left hanging as stimulus talks drag on
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group