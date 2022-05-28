Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Message to the world' - Lithuanians fundraise to buy drone for Ukraine

05/28/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Belickaite poses after donating money for military drone for Ukraine, in Vilnius

VILNIUS (Reuters) -Hundreds of Lithuanians clubbed together to buy an advanced military drone for Ukraine in its war against Russia, in a show of solidarity with a fellow country formerly under Moscow's rule.

The target of five million euros ($4.7 million) was raised in just three and a half days, largely in small amounts, to fund the purchase of a Byraktar TB2 military drone, according to Laisves TV, the Lithuanian internet broadcaster that launched the drive.

"Before this war started, none of us thought that we would be buying guns. But it's a normal thing now. Something must be done for the world to get better," said Agne Belickaite, 32, who sent 100 euros as soon as the fundraising launched on Wednesday.

"I've been donating to buy guns for Ukraine for a while now. And will do so until the victory," she told Reuters, adding she was motivated in part by fears Russia could attack Lithuania.

The drone has proven effective in recent years against Russian forces and their allies in conflicts in Syria and Libya, and its purchase is being orchestrated by Lithuania's Ministry of Defence, which told Reuters it planned to sign a letter of intent to buy the craft from Turkey next week.

"Novel, unexpected fundraisers fire people up again. It's the third month of the invasion... it's important to avoid getting used to it," Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told Laisves TV.

Ukraine has bought more than 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Turkish company Baykar in recent years and ordered a further 16 on Jan. 27. That batch was delivered in early March.

"This is the first case in history when ordinary people raise money to buy something like a Bayraktar. It is unprecedented, it is unbelievable," Beshta Petro, Ukraine's ambassador to Lithuania, told Laisves TV.

Most of the heavy weapons that NATO countries have sent to Ukraine so far are Soviet-built arms still in the inventories of eastern European NATO member states, but some have recently started to supply Western howitzers.

"While governments of the world's largest countries are endlessly deliberating ... Lithuanian society simply comes together," said Belickaite.

($1 = 0.9328 euros)

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in VilniusEditing by Mark Potter and Christina Fincher)

By Andrius Sytas


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pUkraine receives missiles and howitzers, Zelenskiy expects good news on arms supplies
RE
03:20pUkraine aide says any Moscow deal not worth 'broken penny', Zelenskiy says Russia officials powerless
RE
03:11pFirst steps in reforming global health emergency rules adopted at WHO meeting - U.S.
RE
03:09pFirst steps in reforming global health emergency rules adopted at WHO meeting - U.S
RE
02:42pRussia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
RE
02:41pRussia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
RE
02:18p'Message to the world' - Lithuanians fundraise to buy drone for Ukraine
RE
02:18pUkraine aide says any Moscow deal not worth 'broken penny', Zelenskiy says Russia officials powerless
RE
01:50pIranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
RE
01:38pIran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and are on board
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airline easyJet cancels more than 200 flights
2Rivian executive in charge of manufacturing engineering quits in manage..
3Orascom Construction : Consortium Signs the Second Phase of Egypt's Fir..
4Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
5Siemens Mobility wins $8.7 billion high-speed rail deal in Egypt

HOT NEWS