  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mester says Fed committed to controlling inflation

02/17/2022 | 05:55pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is committed to taking action to get inflation under control and keep inflation expectations anchored, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

"The risk of inflation being well above our target is a preeminent risk in my mind, which is why we're going to need to remove accommodation so that we can get inflation under control," Mester said during a virtual event organized by New York University. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Leslie Adler)


