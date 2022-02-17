Mester says Fed committed to controlling inflation

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is
committed to taking action to get inflation under control and
keep inflation expectations anchored, Cleveland Fed President
Loretta Mester said on Thursday.
"The risk of inflation being well above our target is a
preeminent risk in my mind, which is why we're going to need to
remove accommodation so that we can get inflation under
control," Mester said during a virtual event organized by New
York University.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Leslie Adler)