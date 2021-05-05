MetLife moves past worst of pandemic as investment gains drive profit beat

May 5 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc said on Wednesday the
worst of the pandemic was behind it after the U.S. insurer beat
Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit, with large
investment gains cushioning the hit from coronavirus-related
claims.
The New York-based insurer's net investment income jumped
nearly 74% to $5.31 billion on strong returns from
private-equity investments.
MetLife saw rising payouts from deaths related to COVID-19,
especially in the United States and Latin America. But those
were offset by lower costs from annuities and long-term care
policies, also linked to coronavirus-related deaths.
Global life insurers are taking steps to curb payouts
stemming from the health crisis, including for long-term health
consequences that are not yet fully understood.
"We believe the worst impact of the pandemic on our business
performance is behind us, and we are well-positioned to create
additional value for our stakeholders in the future," Chief
Executive Officer Michel Khalaf said in a statement.
Rival Prudential Financial Inc on Tuesday posted
profits that topped analysts' estimates by nearly 50% for the
first quarter, boosted by record results in its asset management
and retirement business.
MetLife said it booked $2.24 billion in losses on its
hedging strategy, which is designed to offset the hit from
declining interest rates. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
rose nearly 83 basis points to 1.7460% in the first quarter.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $2 billion, or
$2.20 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from
$1.45 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.53 per
share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Alwyn Scott
in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)