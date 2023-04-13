Hatch's appointment could be announced to the London Stock Exchange as soon as Friday morning and would come six months after YouGov CEO and co-founder Stephan Shakespeare announced plans to become its non-executive chairman, according to the report.
YouGov declined to comment on the report.
The research organisation in recent months has announced other changes to its board, naming Shalini Govil-Pai, a senior Google executive, and Devesh Mishra, Deliveroo's chief technology officer, as non-executive directors, Sky News reported.
