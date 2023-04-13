(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc executive Steve Hatch will be named as the top boss of British online market research company YouGov Plc this week, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Hatch's appointment could be announced to the London Stock Exchange as soon as Friday morning and would come six months after YouGov CEO and co-founder Stephan Shakespeare announced plans to become its non-executive chairman, according to the report.

YouGov declined to comment on the report.

The research organisation in recent months has announced other changes to its board, naming Shalini Govil-Pai, a senior Google executive, and Devesh Mishra, Deliveroo's chief technology officer, as non-executive directors, Sky News reported.

