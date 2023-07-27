STORY: Shares of Meta Platforms surged on Thursday thanks to the promise of artificial intelligence.

The Facebook owner was set to add about $60 billion to its market value a day after it reported strong second-quarter earnings and a rosy revenue forecast that showed AI was helping Meta boost engagement and ad sales even in an uncertain economy.

That compelled 18 analysts to lift their target price for the stock, which has already more than doubled this year.

The tech giant's focus on cost cuts and higher engagement through AI has helped Meta turn into a Wall Street darling this year after being derided for much of 2022 for its hefty spending on the ambitious metaverse.

Meta's results were also supported by an improving monetization of Reels, a short-form video format that is the company's answer to TikTok. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Reels now has an annual revenue run rate exceeding $10 billion, up from $3 billion last fall.

Along with Meta, earnings from Google parent Alphabet this week also reflected a recovery in the digital ad space.

Meta and Google are on track to add around $160 billion to their combined market cap - a figure that is more than the individual market values of about 90% of the companies in the S&P 500.