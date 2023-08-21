STORY: Meta Platforms is set to roll out a new web version of Threads - its competitor to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The move would intensify the rivalry between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk, as the two vie for users and advertisers.

Launched July 5, Threads notched more than 100 million sign-ups within five days - dethroning ChatGPT as the fastest to hit that milestone.

But its popularity dropped as many users eventually returned to the more familiar X.

In just over a month, daily active users on Threads' Android app plummeted from a peak of more than 49 million to just over 10 million, according to a report by analytics platform Similarweb.

The new web version would make Threads more useful to brands, advertisers and journalists.

Threads is also moving quickly to launch new features, such as an improved search function that could allow users to scan for specific posts, not just accounts.

Meta did not give a date for the web version, but The Wall Street Journal reported that it could launch as soon as this week.