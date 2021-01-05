Log in
MetaCX : Adds Product Exec To Help Advance Transformational Vision for Customer Collaboration

01/05/2021 | 10:03am EST
Max Hamel Joins as VP of Product Management From Amber Engine Where He Served as Chief Product Officer

MetaCX, the pioneer in a new outcomes-based approach for managing the customer lifecycle, today announced the appointment of Max Hamel in the newly created role of vice president of product management. Hamel joins MetaCX as demand for its industry-first collaborative B2B customer lifecycle platform continues to grow. He will report to MetaCX Chief Product Officer Anand Tharanathan.

“We’re excited to add Max to our executive team,” said Scott McCorkle, co-founder and CEO of MetaCX. “As a company, our vision and ambitions are transformational for enterprise B2B ecosystem relationships. A mission this bold requires a team that’s equally extraordinary, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team we’ve assembled.”

Hamel brings over 20 years of experience leading product teams, including roles as chief product officer, senior vice president, and business unit director for Amber Engine, HZO, and Knowles Corporation; and as a senior product manager at Qualcomm and Logitech. He received his MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“MetaCX is transforming how businesses work and collaborate for long-lasting, mutual success,” said Hamel. “Both suppliers and their customers need a way to track, share and collaborate around real-time data about the performance of the relationship. I am thrilled to help MetaCX materialize such a bold vision and important market need.”

Hamel is the latest high-profile executive hire at MetaCX. This appointment follows a series of recent executive additions, including former Drift executive Jill Chiara as chief revenue officer; former Facebook executive Anand Tharanathan to the role of chief product officer; and former Pendo CMO and Gartner Chief of Research Jake Sorofman as president.

Hamel comes to MetaCX as the company’s growth trajectory is expected to climb sharply. In June 2020, MetaCX launched wide commercial availability of its B2B customer lifecycle management platform. MetaCX transforms how suppliers and buyers collaborate and win together. By creating shared spaces that allow suppliers and buyers to define and measure target outcomes, MetaCX helps align sales, success and delivery teams around real value that customers can see. The result is better trust and transparency, which translates into higher win rates, larger deals, and longer, more profitable customer relationships.

About MetaCX

MetaCX is pioneering a new outcomes-based approach for managing the entire customer lifecycle by transforming how suppliers and buyers collaborate and win together. By creating shared spaces that allow suppliers and buyers to define and measure outcomes, MetaCX helps align sales, success and delivery teams around real business impact that customers can see. Headquartered in Indianapolis, MetaCX has raised $24.5 million from Upfront Ventures, High Alpha, Greenspring, BIP Capital, and Silicon Valley Bank and is led by former executives from Salesforce, ExactTarget, Facebook, Drift, and Pendo. For more information, visit www.MetaCX.com or follow on Twitter @metacx.

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: MetaCX, SaaS, Max Hamel, B2B, product management, sales, customer lifecycle, sales methodologies, CRM, CX, supplier, buyer, digital transformation, revenue, customer success


© Business Wire 2021
