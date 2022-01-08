MetaLaunch ($ASVA) Announces $3 Million Fund to Boost Metaverse and Gaming Projects

Bengaluru, Karnataka--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2022) - MetaLaunch is thrilled to announce a $3M fund for the emerging metaverse and gaming industries.

The world's first multi-chain metaverse launchpad and accelerator, Metalaunch fuels metaverse and gaming start-ups with advanced strategic and fundraising frameworks. The latest fund further enables the innovation and development plan by making research-backed early investments.





MetaLaunch

Investing in the internet economy of tomorrow

Since the beginning of 2021, there's been an increasing growth in the metaverse and gaming industry that offers players real rewards. These games allow players to own assets they purchase and unlock a whole new level of immersive gaming experiences.

The recent developments in the metaverse give a glimpse of the industry's future, dominated by blockchain games. The investment decision solidifies our desire to push metaverse-focused and NFT-based gaming projects to new levels.

MetaLaunch will offer financial strength to ambitious projects so that they can innovate without barriers and make their ideas a reality. MetaLaunch's support won't be limited to just funding incentives. Incubated projects will also receive advisory assistance from our partnership with top VC firms and industry leaders.

Apart from our accelerator and incubator programs, MetaLaunch also supports projects Public sale token offering. Moreover, metaverse projects can launch initial NFT sales and auctions of virtual lands and gaming assets through MetaLaunch's metaverse marketplace. MetaLaunch also promises more incentives for projects and communities through a MetaFi ecosystem.

MetaLaunch's native venture firm Asva Ventures and additional partnerships with other VC firms like Dutch Crypto Investors, BlackDragon, Excalibur Capital, R8 Capital, and other top VC firms will be instrumental in providing the needed network and exposure for incubated projects.

Apply for Funding

Please fill out the application form and the Asva team will contact you with further details.

For inquiries, please contact: contact@metalaunch.io

About MetaLaunch ($ASVA)

MetaLaunch, powered by Asva Labs, is the first-ever multi-chain metaverse launchpad and accelerator. It delivers strategic fundraising and growth frameworks to fuel virtual world and gaming economies. The Asvaverse ecosystem also features MetaFi Defi use cases, metaverse marketplace, and play-to-earn guild integrations. The suite of MetaFi applications maximizes the productivity of virtual ownership assets.

