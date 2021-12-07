Log in
MetaMonstas Arrives, Putting Users' Monsta Fighting Skills to the Test

12/07/2021 | 11:50am EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - MetaMonstas team is pleased to announce its product offering to the gaming and crypto community. It is a P2E game where users will battle Monstas to generate revenue.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/106955_bc1e8d964418e84d_002.jpg


Figure 1: MetaMonstas Arrives, To Put Users Monsta Fighting Skills To The Test

The project revolutionizes how users play games, earn in-game assets, and convert the same to real-world money. With aim to open up the play-to-earn game genre to accommodate more players.

The $MONSTA Token

$MONSTA is the in-game currency or native token of the MetaMonstas ecosystem. The token can be used for a variety of purposes, including staking, farming, and for the purchase of goods and services. $MONSTA has a finite supply of 100 Billion tokens in circulation. The team aims to allocate the revenue accrued to token sale equitably among the various stakeholders that contribute in one way or the other to the growth of the project.

MetaMonstas Features

MetaMonstas is a project that aims at the play-to-earn game model with following features:

  • Reflections: Revenue for buying and holding $MONSTA.
  • Trade: The project will have an NFT marketplace where users can buy/sell Monsta NFTs with other players and collectors to generate income.
  • Staking: MetaMonstas lets users stake their $MONSTA tokens to generate revenue.
  • Battling: As users battle for survival in the game, they will have the opportunity to earn $MONSTA or BNB in 3D and 1v1 battles. Users can also earn BNB payouts by playing the 3D open-world game.

Minting Users' MonstaEggs

MetaMonstas has about 8,888 unique MonstaEggs. MonstaEgg is the Genesis NFT that will hatch and reveal a unique token. Users need the MonstaEgg to enable them to stake $MONSTA to generate revenue. Users can mint their MonstaEgg to be part of the hatching post launch.

Project Roadmap

By mid-December, the team will launch the $MONSTA token. Phase 2 of marketing campaign will commence; there will also be the reveal hatching of Genesis MonstaEggs. The team will announce gaming partnerships, CoinGecko and CMC Listings.

By late December, marketing phase 3 will begin, the team will launch a NFT Battle Game; plus, they will also release MetaMonsta NFT marketplace. In January, the team will announce the listing of $MONSTA on major exchanges.

During the first quarter of 2022, the team will release the full MetaMonsta Game on PC/Apple and Android. The team will also launch the Breeding of MetaMonstas NFTs.

About MetaMonstas

MetaMonstas is a new play-to-earn metaverse where gamers battle digital monsters to earn in-game assets. In the game, users will fight their opponents for an opportunity to earn $MONSTA, which they can later convert to real-world money on the MetaMonstas marketplace.

The game intends to deliver sustainable value to not only users, but also to other crypto enthusiasts. It also intends to provide multiple ways of generating income.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaMonstas
Telegram: https://t.me/MetaMonstas
Medium: https://medium.com/@metamonstas

Media Details

Company Name: MetaMonstas
Email: support@metamonstas.com
Website: https://metamonstas.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106955


© Newsfilecorp 2021
