Brasov, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2021) - MetaSafeMoon is pleased to announce its launch, it is a BEP20 token designed to fulfil one of the first desires of the modern mankind, life outside earth.

The team behind MetaSafeMoon is working on the platform, to enable users to be able to purchase land on the Moon using NFTs.





Figure 1: MetaSafeMoon launches, aims to fulfill the desire of life outside Earth



Real Economy

MetaMoon is the metaverse mapped to the real moon and accessible through the platform. In addition, there is a "real economy" that is sustained by the players via the market forces of supply and demand. As built with the vision to provide users the opportunity for the life beyond Earth, making it possible within the Metaverse.

MetaMoon is built on the basis of three key pillars: Play, Earn, & Connect. With the combination these features for the Crypto space, it has resulted in MetaSafeMoon, a revolutionary token that will allow users to explore, create and buy land on the Moon, using "MetaMoon™" platform.

MetaSafeMoon Model Of Operation

MetaSafeMoon operates in an ecosystem that has carefully combined Metaverse and NFTs for a single purpose, offering a real utility that brings users from all blockchains in the same direction.

By using the MetaMoon™ platform, you can buy land and use specially designed 3D NFTs to build a "real" virtual world on the Moon.

The Vision Behind MetaSafeMoon

The team that created the MetaSafeMoon token came together from all parts of the world. The Developer (Dean) and the Project Lead (Edi) spent months planning this project and recruiting a team to ensure that the deployment of the smart contract and growth of the MetaSafeMoon community. Since the inception of the idea, the team has grown nearly tenfold!

While the team behind MetaSafeMoon is working on a major partnership, which in line to take it beyond imagination around the globe. And more than that, the creative and dedicated team behind this project has several years of experience in the both blockchain and development sectors.

They are currently working on adding more contracts and use cases to the decentralized platform, and NFT gateway that will allow users to import NFTs from other blockchains, residential and commercial property development, and the introduction of businesses, the opening of new cities.

MetaSafeMoon's long-term mission is to change the BSC world forever with new innovations and an international community strong enough to leave a lasting impact on this network forever.

