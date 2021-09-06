Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metabolic Changes in Plasma and Immune Cells Are Associated with COVID-19 Severity and May Predict Patient Survival, Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) Study Shows

09/06/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Researchers from Institute for Systems Biology (ISB), Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and other organizations have uncovered underlying metabolic changes that regulate how immune cells react to COVID-19. The findings were published in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

COVID-19 patients have differing immune responses that lead to disease outcomes ranging from asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection to death. After examining the blood samples from nearly 200 COVID-19 patients, researchers have uncovered underlying metabolic changes that regulate how immune cells react to the disease. These changes are associated with disease severity and could be used to predict patient survival.

“We know that there are a range of immune responses to COVID-19, and the biological processes underlying those responses are not well understood,” said co-first author Jihoon Lee, a graduate student at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. “We analyzed thousands of biological markers linked to metabolic pathways that underlie the immune system and found some clues as to what immune-metabolic changes may be pivotal in severe disease. Our hope is that these observations of immune function will help others piece together the body’s response to COVID-19. The deeper understanding gained here may eventually lead to better therapies that can more precisely target the most problematic immune or metabolic changes.”

The researchers collected 374 blood samples – two draws per patient during the first week after being diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection – and analyzed their plasma and single immune cells. The analysis included 1,387 genes involved in metabolic pathways and 1,050 plasma metabolites.

In plasma samples, the team found that increased COVID-19 severity is associated with metabolite alterations, suggesting increased immune-related activity. Furthermore, through single-cell sequencing, researchers found that each major immune cell type has a distinct metabolic signature.

“We have found metabolic reprogramming that is highly specific to individual immune cell classes (e.g. 'killer' CD8+ T cells, 'helper' CD4+ T cells, antibody-secreting B cells, etc.) and even cell subtypes, and the complex metabolic reprogramming of the immune system is associated with the plasma global metabolome and are predictive of disease severity and even patient death,” said co-first and co-corresponding author Dr. Yapeng Su, a research scientist at ISB. “Such deep and clinically relevant insights on sophisticated metabolic reprogramming within our heterogeneous immune systems are otherwise impossible to gain without advanced single-cell multi-omic analysis.”

“This work provides significant insights for developing more effective treatments against COVID-19. It also represents a major technological hurdle,” said Dr. Jim Heath, president and professor of ISB and co-corresponding author on the paper. “Many of the data sets that are collected from these patients tend to measure very different aspects of the disease, and are analyzed in isolation. Of course, one would like these different views to contribute to an overall picture of the patient. The approach described here allows for the sum of the different data sets to be much greater than the parts, and provides for a much richer interpretation of the disease.”

The research was conducted by scientists from ISB, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Stanford University, Swedish Medical Center St. John’s Cancer Institute at Saint John’s Health Center, the University of Washington, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Funding for this project comes from Merck and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the Wilke Family Foundation, the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust, the Swedish Medical Center Foundation, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Gilead, Amazon Web Services, and the National Institutes of Health.

About ISB

Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) is a collaborative and cross-disciplinary non-profit biomedical research organization based in Seattle. We focus on some of the most pressing issues in human health, including aging, brain health, cancer, COVID-19, sepsis, as well as many infectious diseases. Our science is translational, and we champion sound scientific research that results in real-world clinical impacts. ISB is an affiliate of Providence, one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the United States. Follow us online at www.isbscience.org, and on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:41pAGFA GEVAERT : Share buyback program – regulated information
AQ
04:41pBANK NORWEGIAN : Trade subject to notification for primary insiders
AQ
04:41pRUBIS : Première feuille de route RSE 2022-2025 - Adhésion au Pacte mondial des Nations unies
DJ
04:41pVALBIOTIS : Announces the Completion of Recruitment for the Phase II HEART Clinical Study Conducted With TOTUM•070 in Hypercholesterolemia, a Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
BU
04:41pRUBIS : First CSR roadmap 2022-2025 - Adhesion to the United Nations Global Compact
DJ
04:40pAGEAS / : reports on first week of share buy-back programme
AQ
04:39pChina to push on with opening capital markets to foreign investors
RE
04:38pOTELLO : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
04:36pRUBIS : Opérations effectuées dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions (hors contrat de liquidité) du 30 août au 3 septembre 2021
DJ
04:36pRUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 30 to September 3, 2021
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
2Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
3Risk appetite is up
4Analyst recommendations: Asos, Best Buy, Docusign, Greif, Hewlett Packa..
5JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations

HOT NEWS