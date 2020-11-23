Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2024 | Technavio

The global metal additive manufacturing market size is expected to grow by USD 4.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

The demand from the automobile industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high production costs will hamper market growth.

The manufacturing process of automobile components involves the use of metal additives for investment casting, customized tooling, and prototyping. Selective laser sintering, fused deposition, and selective laser melting are some of the technologies used in said manufacturing processes. Metal additive manufacturing is also used for the production of different automobile parts such as bumpers, windbreakers, pumps, valves, and cooling vents. Additionally, the demand for metal additive manufacturing for the production of components used in formula-one racecars and supercars is increasing at a rapid pace. Metal additive manufacturing allows the Formula One teams like Scuderia Ferrari, Williams Martini Racing, and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, to build stronger and lighter parts within a shorter duration as compared to conventional manufacturing. Thus, the increasing demand from the automobile industry will drive the metal additive manufacturing market growth during the forecast period.

Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market: Application Landscape

Aerospace companies are integrating AM into their future production strategies for flexibility in engineering and design. Metal additive manufacturing is mainly used to produce different components such as engines, turbine parts, and interior cabin components. The cost-effectiveness and ease of manufacturing of functional components with complex geometries and defined aerodynamic properties drive the adoption of metal additive manufacturing by the aerospace segment. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the automobile segment.

Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest metal additive manufacturing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. An increase in the demand from the aerospace and healthcare industries and a rise in the need for dental implants in the healthcare industry will significantly drive metal additive manufacturing market growth in this region over the forecast period. Over 32% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a crucial market for metal additive manufacturing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, and South America.

Companies Covered

3D Systems Corp.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

General Electric Co.

Materialise NV

Norsk Titanium AS

Renishaw Plc

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Company

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in metal additive manufacturing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal additive manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal additive manufacturing market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal additive manufacturing market, vendors

