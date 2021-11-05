Log in
Metal Movers: The China coal customs shuffle

11/05/2021 | 06:48pm EDT
Author Argus

Over a year has passed since China imposed an informal ban on Australian coals. What is China's stance today and what has been the impact on the wider market?

Join Siew Hua Seah, Europe Editor, Argus Ferrous Markets, and Brendan Kjellberg-Motton, Reporter - Coking Coal, as they explore the impact on US, Canada and Russia coking coal. Our speakers will also dive into the prices and share thoughts on industry sentiment towards China's restrictions.

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 22:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
