Metal Movers: The China coal customs shuffle

Over a year has passed since China imposed an informal ban on Australian coals. What is China's stance today and what has been the impact on the wider market?

Join Siew Hua Seah, Europe Editor, Argus Ferrous Markets, and Brendan Kjellberg-Motton, Reporter - Coking Coal, as they explore the impact on US, Canada and Russia coking coal. Our speakers will also dive into the prices and share thoughts on industry sentiment towards China's restrictions.

