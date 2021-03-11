Metalcorp Group S.A.: Correction of the announcement of 11/03/2021, 11:00 CET/CEST: 'Metalcorp Group increases bond 2017/2022 by EUR 20 million'

DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Luxembourg, 11 March 2021 - Metalcorp Group S.A., a globally operating service provider for the procurement, logistics and trading of steel and non-ferrous metals, as well as a leading independent producer of secondary aluminium slabs in Europe, today increased its 7% bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) by EUR 20 million to EUR 140 million. The inflowing funds will be used to finance an expansion opportunity.



The issue was placed with international investors. The new bonds from the tap-up will be included in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the interim ISIN DE000A3KMRW4 . After a period of 40 days (TEFRA-D), the tap bonds will be merged with the existing bonds 2017/2022.



About Metalcorp Group S.A.:

Metalcorp Group is a globally operating provider of procurement, logistics and trade services in the ferrous and non-ferrous sectors as well as one of Europe's leading independent producers of secondary aluminium ingots. Its core competence in all segments are so-called back-to-back transactions requiring no stock-keeping, which make the Group's operations largely immune to price risks and neutralise other trading risks. With its subsidiaries and own offices the Group operates in 18 countries around the world and has four production facilities in Europe. The 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) is traded on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG ("Freiverkehr" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange), while the 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: NO0010795701) is traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



