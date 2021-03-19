Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity : declares dividends

03/19/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH)
Metalloinvest declares dividends

19-March-2021 / 19:55 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Metalloinvest declares dividends

 

Moscow, Russia - 19 March 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends for 2020.

Based on 12 months 2020 results and Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.3x as of 31 December 2020, the shareholders of Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of RUB 16.0 bn.

 

# # # #

 

If you have any questions, please contact us:

Artem Lavrischev
Investor Relations

E: ir@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243

 

Anton Troshin

Public Relations

E: pr@metalloinvest.com

Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629

 

 

 

 

Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%).

 
ISIN: XS0918297382
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
Sequence No.: 95943
EQS News ID: 1176872

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176872&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Kvika has acquired all shares in Aur app ehf.
AQ
01:02pDow Pares Losses; S&P Turns Higher
DJ
01:02pABIVAX  : Nombre d'actions composant le capital social et nombre total de droits de vote au 29.02.21.
DJ
01:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Investors
BU
01:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Investors
BU
01:01pLEGRAND  : Signs Share Buyback Agreement
BU
01:01pClark Construction and Reeves Young Break Ground on Largest Capital Improvement Project in City of Canton's History
BU
01:01pADVICENNE  : Expects Imminent Marketing Authorization for ADV7103 (Sibnayal™) for dRTA in Europe
BU
01:01pSint Maarten Trust Fund Approves $12 Million for a Digital Government Transformation Project
PU
01:01pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A  : Announcement for Change in Financial Calendar
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3Down and up again
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : India's Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ