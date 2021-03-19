Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity : declares dividends

Metalloinvest declares dividends

Moscow, Russia - 19 March 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends for 2020.

Based on 12 months 2020 results and Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.3x as of 31 December 2020, the shareholders of Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of RUB 16.0 bn.

Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%).