Metalloinvest declares dividends
19-March-2021
Moscow, Russia - 19 March 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and
supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends for 2020.
Based on 12 months 2020 results and Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.3x as of 31 December 2020, the shareholders of
Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of RUB 16.0 bn.
If you have any questions, please contact us:
Artem Lavrischev
Investor Relations
E: ir@metalloinvest.com
T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243
Anton Troshin
Public Relations
E: pr@metalloinvest.com
Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629
Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of
high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the
lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major
beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%).
