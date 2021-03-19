Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest declares dividends 19-March-2021 / 19:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metalloinvest declares dividends Moscow, Russia - 19 March 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends for 2020. Based on 12 months 2020 results and Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.3x as of 31 December 2020, the shareholders of Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of RUB 16.0 bn. # # # # If you have any questions, please contact us: Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Public Relations E: pr@metalloinvest.com Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 95943 EQS News ID: 1176872 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

