Metalloinvest receives high CDP score on climate change for 2021

12/08/2021 | 03:03am EST
Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH)
Metalloinvest receives high CDP score on climate change for 2021

08-Dec-2021 / 11:01 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Metalloinvest receives high CDP score on climate change for 2021

 

Moscow, Russia - 8 December 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, announces that the Company scored "B-" in the CDP 2021 rating, which is the best score for debut rating among Russian ferrous metallurgy companies.

Following the adoption of its Climate strategy in early 2021, the Company took part in the CDP rating for the first time later in the year and was awarded a "B-" score, ahead of the industry average score of "C". The agency noted very high ratings for climate change governance and associated risks and the Company's contribution to the development of low carbon footprint products.

Nazim Efendiev, CEO of Metalloinvest, said: "We are delighted that CDP - a leading sustainability  rating agency that is best-known and most respected among the investment community for the assessment of climate impact,  has recognised our efforts in this area. Metalloinvest committed to its Net Zero Strategy in January 2021, we have a pipeline of projects that will support this goal and will allow the industry to increase the usage of the most environmentally friendly iron ore feedstock. Metalloinvest is becoming an invaluable environmental partner for the steel industry, facilitating the transition towards green metallurgy."

The CDP score is now the fifth ESG rating received by the Company. In January 2021, Metalloinvest scored 65 points out of 100 in the EcoVadis rating (a 5-point improvement y-o-y).
In July 2021, Sustainalytics assigned Metalloinvest 27.8 points for its ESG Risk Rating (a 4-point improvement y-o-y). In September 2021, ISS ESG upgraded Company's score to "C" from "C-", while in November 2021, Metalloinvest scored 44 points in the S&P Global CSA (a 7-point improvement y-o-y).

CDP is a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP is the benchmark of environmental reporting that makes use of a wide and comprehensive dataset. More than 13,000 companies around the world take part in the annual assessment of their environmental impact. The score is assigned on a set scale from D- to A.

# # # #

 

If you have any questions, please contact us:

Artem Lavrischev
Investor Relations

E: ir@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243

 

 

 

Anton Troshin

Public Relations

E: pr@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629

 

 

 

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis
(15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.

In H1 2021, revenue amounted to USD 5.1 bn; EBITDA - USD 2.9 bn. The company has 10+ years track record on public debt capital markets with high credit ratings: S&P (BBB-/stable), Fitch (BBB-/stable), Moody's (Baa3/stable), ?CR? (AA+(RU)/positive).

Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.

Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

 
