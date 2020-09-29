Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metallurgical Coal Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Demand for Coal Tar to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the metallurgical coal market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005748/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The steelmaking segment is expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Advances in the mining industry is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 2%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 14.91 billion.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., BHP, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers?
  • Demand for coal tar is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute 87% of market growth

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., BHP, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants. The demand for coal tar will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Metallurgical Coal Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Steelmaking
    • Non-steelmaking
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40815

Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The metallurgical coal market report covers the following areas:

  • Metallurgical Coal Market Size
  • Metallurgical Coal Market Trends
  • Metallurgical Coal Market Analysis

This study identifies advances in the mining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the metallurgical coal market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist metallurgical coal market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the metallurgical coal market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the metallurgical coal market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metallurgical coal market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in number of smart city projects
  • Advances in mining industry
  • Steel production through electrolysis

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Anglo American Plc
  • Arch Coal Inc.
  • Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.
  • BHP
  • China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.
  • China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.
  • Coronado Global Resources, Inc.
  • Glencore Plc
  • Teck Resources Ltd.
  • Vale SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pFINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S P A : 30 June 2020 Half-year Financial Report
PU
01:05pTerm Sheet Re-open FR BMI Notes 2034 October 2020 29 Sept 2020
PU
01:05pStatement of FTC Bureau of Competition Director Ian Conner on Peabody Energy Corporation and Arch Coal's Abandonment of Their Proposed Joint Venture
PU
01:05pMEDACTA : Expands its Knee Portfolio with 3DMetal Femoral Cones for Knee Revision
EQ
01:05pGreene Concepts' Subsidiary, Water Club, Signs Joint Venture Deal with New World Health and Wellness to Market New Hemp Line Products to 300 Million Amazon Customers
NE
01:05pRT Minerals Corp. Options Link Catharine RLDZ Property Near Kirkland Lake, Ontario
NE
01:04pSOCIAL NATIVE : Acquires Olapic to Create Next-Gen Creative Optimization Platform
BU
01:03pGENOMIC VISION :  First-half 2020 Results
BU
01:03pBODY & MIND INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pAbu Dhabi's Mubadala in advanced talks to invest up to $1 billion in Reliance Retail - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group