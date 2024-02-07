Feb 7 (Reuters) - Metals prices flitted within a narrow range on Wednesday as traders gauged the lack of fresh market-moving catalysts and lacklustre trading ahead of a long public holiday in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged 0.1% higher to $8,410 per metric ton by 0253 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.1% to 68,040 yuan ($9,466.17) a ton.

A softer U.S. dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, providing some support to the commodity.

Although demand for metals was soft as China is preparing for the Feb. 9-16 holiday to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

LME aluminium edged 0.1% higher to $2,232 a ton, lead advanced 0.2% to $2,119, tin increased 0.5% to $25,300, while nickel fell 0.3% to $15,885 and zinc dipped 0.2% to $2,428.

SHFE nickel eased 0.5% to 123,900 yuan a ton, lead fell 0.3% to 16,160 yuan, zinc was almost unchanged at 20,520 yuan, while aluminium rose 0.8% to 18,920 yuan and tin climbed 0.7% to 209,790 yuan.

Codelco, the world's top copper producer, could see a rebound in output this year to 1.353 million tons, marking the start of a recovery in production.

The discount of LME cash nickel to the three-month contract was last at $267 a ton, the biggest since October 2023, due to a surplus.

Meanwhile, SHFE front-month lead was trading at a premium of 115 yuan a ton over the three-month contract, the biggest level since last November, suggesting tight nearby supply.

($1 = 7.1877 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)