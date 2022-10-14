Metals track Wall Street higher

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday as a
rally in Wall Street boosted sentiment for risky assets amid
expectations of some Chinese government stimulus ahead of a key
political meeting.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
1.2% to $7,666 a tonne by 0310 GMT, while the most-traded
November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
increased 1.9% to 63,320 yuan a tonne.
Wall Street had a volatile session on Thursday, closing more
than 2% higher after an initial sell-off on higher-than-expected
core inflation data proved short-lived, with technical support
and short-position covering helping the rebound.
The Chinese Communist Party congress starts on Oct. 16 and
market participants have been hoping for more announcements of
stimulus measures to boost the economy of metals' biggest
consuming market, said a metals broker.
Solid Chinese demand for copper, amid tight supply and an
open import arbitrage, has helped Yangshan import copper premium
<SMM-CUYP-CN> surge to $137.50 a tonne, a one-year high and
edging towards its highest since 2014.
However, with red hot inflation, the prospect of further
U.S. rate hikes and a stronger dollar, the outlook for metals
prices remains volatile.
LME zinc advanced 2.3% to $2,969 a tonne and tin
increased 0.6% to $20,225 a tonne.
ShFE aluminium was up 1.9% at 18,740 yuan a tonne,
nickel advanced 2.2% to 185,380 yuan a tonne, zinc
rose 1% to 24,940 yuan a tonne and tin
increased 1.3% to 176,700 yuan a tonne.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)