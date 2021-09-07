Metals warehouses in New Orleans operating normally after Ida -sources

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Warehouses in the New Orleans area that
store aluminum, copper and other industrial metals are
functioning normally in the wake of Hurricane Ida and subsequent
power outages across the region, sources told Reuters.
New Orleans accounted for roughly 4% of metal inventory
stored in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange at
the end of July.
The sources, who declined to be identified, say at this
stage there has been no impact on metal storage facilities in
New Orleans due to physical defenses installed after Hurricane
Katrina.
The Port of New Orleans - a major U.S. shipping facility at
the mouth of the Mississippi River - reopened last Thursday
following Ida's Aug. 29 landfall, which knocked out power to the
entire region for days.
Meanwhile, the region's oil production, refining and
transportation networks remain largely shuttered due to facility
damage and other challenges.
