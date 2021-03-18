Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Methane from upcoming coal mines could impact climate more than US coal plants

03/18/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A leaf sits on top of a pile of coal in Youngstown, Ohio

(Reuters) - Methane leaks from planned coal mines around the world could have a bigger climate impact than carbon emissions from U.S. coal plants, a research group said on Thursday, detailing what it said was an overlooked source of planet-warming emissions.

Despite efforts by governments to crack down on fossil fuels, nonprofit Global Energy Monitor said in a report there are more than 430 proposed coal mines in the world which are likely to emit large amounts of methane, the second biggest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide.

The countries with the highest amount respectively of potential methane emissions from planned coal mines are China, Australia, Russia, India, South Africa, the United States and Canada, it said.

"Coal mine methane has dodged scrutiny for years even though there's clear evidence it poses a significant climate impact," said Ryan Driskell Tate, a Global Energy Monitor research analyst and the report's author.

"If new coal mines proceed as planned, without mitigation measures in place, then a major source of greenhouse gas will go unrestrained."

Planned mines, some of which are in the late development stage, could leak methane at a rate equal to 1.14 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, the report said, more than the 952 million tonnes of carbon dioxide U.S. coal plants released in 2019.

Coal companies can capture methane and burn it in operations or sell it to industry, resulting in less of a climate impact than allowing it to leak.

The World Coal Association, in a response to a request for comment on the report, said its members are committed to playing a role in helping the countries achieve emissions reductions goals and that zero emissions coal is technically achievable.

Explosive leaks of methane at coal mines have been a safety risk since mining began. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimated in 2019 that emissions from abandoned and operating coal mines account for 9% of global methane releases.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Timothy Gardner


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.51% 526.13 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1968.02 Delayed Quote.11.58%
GOLD -0.20% 1731.2 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.04% 171.45 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
SILVER -0.17% 25.985 Delayed Quote.0.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.19% 74.182 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/18Nikkei falls 1.5%, underperforms topix after boj says it will buy only topix-linked etfs
RE
03/18INDONESIA CENTRAL BANK AIMS TO KEEP FX SUPPLY, DEMAND IN BALANCE AMID WEAK RUPIAH : CNBC Indonesia
RE
03/18Dollar/yen flat after rising briefly to 109.140 yen following boj decision
RE
03/18Indonesia estimates 2021 coal output at 591 million tonnes
RE
03/18BOJ widens yield band, pledges to buy risky assets only when necessary
RE
03/18Chinese delegation faults United States on protocol at Alaska talks
RE
03/18Top chinese diplomat yang jiechi says china resolutely opposes u.s. interfering in china's internal affairs- state media
RE
03/18ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Bolsters Support for Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems
PU
03/18ANALYSIS : China's small tech firms step out of the shadows as giants reel from regulatory crackdown
RE
03/18Most-traded dalian coke futures, for may delivery, down more than 3% on friday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2Asia stocks set to fall, pressured by soaring T-note yields
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Nike sales crimped by pandemic, shipping issues; forecast disappoints
4Border officers gave 'vastly conflicting' testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Indian court restrains Future chief from selling assets in dispute with Amazon
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ