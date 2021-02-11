Log in
Methodological report Employment in the national economy according to administrative data sources

02/11/2021 | 05:35am EST
The survey on Employment in the national economy according to administrative data sources complements the survey on Employment in the national economy (1.23.02), which belongs to the Labour Market thematic area of the Programme of statistical surveys of official statistics (Pbssp). Its primary purpose is to obtain information on the number of employed persons in Poland on the basis of administrative data sources.

This study is a comprehensive document devoted to the methodology of surveying employed persons in the national economy on the basis of administrative data sources. It consists of seven chapters. The first chapter defines in detail statistical units covered in the survey and the scope of data. The second chapter describes the type and method of the survey, and the third chapter describes the data sources used in the survey. The fourth chapter defines the variables present in the survey, indicators and methods of their determination as well as the definitions of basic terms used in the survey. The fifth chapter presents the organisation and method of carrying out the survey, and the sixth chapter presents the form of presenting the survey results and their possible breakdowns. In the last - seventh chapter - the quality of the survey was assessed and the methods of imputation of missing data were described.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
