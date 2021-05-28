Metrc Announces New CFO, New Product Catalog, and Renewed Contracts in Three States

Lakeland, FL, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Metrc, the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the United States, announced the hire of Michael Johnson as the company’s first full-time Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Additionally, the Lakeland-based company announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind product catalog and renewed track-and-trace contracts in three states.

“With more states starting to offer legal cannabis sales, it’s critical for Metrc to have a strong foundation and the ability to innovate our product offerings for the expanding marketplace,” said Jeff Wells, CEO, Metrc. “As a seasoned SaaS executive with experience scaling other hypergrowth technology businesses, Michael brings a wealth of expertise to Metrc and will be instrumental to enhancing our business practices, working with our investors, and overseeing our financial operations.”

Before joining Metrc, Johnson worked as CFO for InformedDNA, the nation’s largest independent provider of genetics services. In that role, he led three consecutive years of high growth through long-term modeling, financial accounting practices, and strategic investment. Prior to that, he was CFO of CM Group, a family of global marketing technology brands, where he drove cost efficiencies and increased margins through corporate acquisitions, financing, and restructuring. Johnson has also served in senior roles at Greenway Health and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Additionally, Metrc recently supported Massachusetts – one of its 16 U.S. clients – in launching a first-of-its-kind product catalog . The new online tool provides marijuana product photos and information, such as ingredients and potency, that can be accessed by the public. The tool is designed to help school administrators, public safety officials, medical professionals, and parents easily identify legal and safe marijuana products.

Metrc also announced that three of its current client states – Ohio, Oregon, and Montana – extended their contracts with the track-and-trace company into 2022. The extension of services continues Metrc’s 100% contract renewal rate, a unique distinction it holds among U.S. track-and-trace technology providers.

For more information about Metrc and its work supporting U.S. cannabis regulation, visit metrc.com .

###

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer-support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc serves more than 150,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials across 15 states and the District of Columbia. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s legal cannabis market.

Bronwyn Flores Metrc bronwyn.flores@metrc.com