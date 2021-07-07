Metric Point Capital : adds Kevin Imhoff to further expand its distribution capabilities and broaden its GP-led secondary advisory practice

Metric Point Capital (“Metric Point”), a boutique placement and advisory firm, announced that Kevin Imhoff has joined as a Principal in its Stamford, Connecticut office. Kevin will work closely with GP sponsors and with institutional investors across public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, consultants, fund-of-funds, and family offices.

Kevin has over 15 years of private equity and secondary experience. He was most recently a Principal at Atlantic Pacific Capital and prior to that, Kevin worked at Eaton Partners, Goldman Sachs, and DuPont Capital Management. Kevin is a CFA® charterholder and earned an MBA from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Delaware.

“I have known the founding partners of Metric Point for nearly ten years, and we worked together prior to them starting the firm. I could not be more excited to join them as Metric Point continues to scale,” said Kevin. Brendan Edmonds, Partner at Metric Point added, “Kevin’s multi-faceted background will add complementary perspectives and skill sets to our team. Most importantly, his focus on client service and strong work ethic make him a perfect cultural fit.”

About Metric Point Capital (Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point is an advisory and placement firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers and direct transactions across middle market private equity, real estate, real assets, and private credit, among others. Metric Point advises on all aspects of the fundraising process, including competitive positioning, preparation of marketing materials, comprehensive strategic fundraising planning, and distribution. The firm has professionals located in New York, Stamford, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin.

