Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metric Point Capital : adds Kevin Imhoff to further expand its distribution capabilities and broaden its GP-led secondary advisory practice

07/07/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Metric Point Capital (“Metric Point”), a boutique placement and advisory firm, announced that Kevin Imhoff has joined as a Principal in its Stamford, Connecticut office. Kevin will work closely with GP sponsors and with institutional investors across public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, consultants, fund-of-funds, and family offices.

Kevin has over 15 years of private equity and secondary experience. He was most recently a Principal at Atlantic Pacific Capital and prior to that, Kevin worked at Eaton Partners, Goldman Sachs, and DuPont Capital Management. Kevin is a CFA® charterholder and earned an MBA from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Delaware.

“I have known the founding partners of Metric Point for nearly ten years, and we worked together prior to them starting the firm. I could not be more excited to join them as Metric Point continues to scale,” said Kevin. Brendan Edmonds, Partner at Metric Point added, “Kevin’s multi-faceted background will add complementary perspectives and skill sets to our team. Most importantly, his focus on client service and strong work ethic make him a perfect cultural fit.”

About Metric Point Capital (Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point is an advisory and placement firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers and direct transactions across middle market private equity, real estate, real assets, and private credit, among others. Metric Point advises on all aspects of the fundraising process, including competitive positioning, preparation of marketing materials, comprehensive strategic fundraising planning, and distribution. The firm has professionals located in New York, Stamford, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES  : EMGS to launch partial bond buy-back
AQ
11:25aASHTEAD GROUP PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11:25aGEN 2 TECHNOLOGIES  : Gen2 Broking to join KYND's Broker Programme to help businesses take control of cyber risk
AQ
11:23aLAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:20aTHE LATEST : Weekly virus deaths drop to lowest since October
AQ
11:18aMERCELL  : Oslo Børs - Resolution of transfer of listing from Euronext Growth to Oslo Børs - Mercell Holding ASA
AQ
11:17aLAS VEGAS SANDS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16aGR SILVER MINING  : Reports Wide Gold and Silver Zones from the Final Drill Holes to be Incorporated into the Plomosas Mine Area Resource Estimation
AQ
11:16aHYPERX  : and Champion Athleticwear Announce Glow in the Dark Apparel Collection
BU
11:13aGermany's car association cuts 2021 sales growth forecast
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2Oil rises to $75 after tumble but OPEC+ uncertainty clouds outlook
3PROPERTY, CASH AND AMAZON: Why buyout firms are battling to buy UK's Morrisons
4Analysis-Limited capacity, difficult logistics to slow Chinese bitcoin miners' global shift
5Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 billion cloud deal, welcoming new players

HOT NEWS