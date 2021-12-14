Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MetricStream Launches Advanced Cyber Risk Quantification, Risk Assessment and Compliance Management Capabilities

12/14/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced new native capabilities for Advanced Cyber Risk Quantification and Simulation to measure cyber risk in monetary terms, along with intuitive risk assessments, expanded compliance risk management capabilities, and enhanced visibility into third and fourth-party risks. Enterprise and mid-size businesses need intelligent tools to measure, manage, and see risk holistically, gaining valuable insights to make more strategic decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213006087/en/

MetricStream’s latest software release features powerful analytics that allow customers to quantify cyber risk in terms of actual currency, as opposed to measuring risk using red, yellow and green heatmaps. Equipped with precise cyber risk quantification, CISOs, Chief Risk Officers, Chief Compliance Officers and boards can understand, analyze, and act on cyber risk. Using Monte Carlo simulation, risk scenarios can also be run to prioritize action plans and investments.

The new Cyber Risk quantification is built on MetricStream Intelligence, an advanced analytical and AI engine that enables multiple scoring models and data science tools. Unlike other companies that focus only on the FAIR® risk quantification model, MetricStream Intelligence allows creation of any type of models and variables.

“Customers need advanced GRC software solutions that enable them to dig deep into quantifiable metrics and risk assessments for cyber, ESG, compliance and third party, while identifying and addressing gaps in their risk posture,” said Prasad Sabbineni, Chief Technology Officer, MetricStream. “MetricStream Intelligence, the backbone of this new release, is a simulation-based risk modeling and decisioning framework that supports various risk taxonomies, enabling an integrated view of risk.”

MetricStream’s latest software release also includes the following new capabilities:

Intuitive Risk Assessment – With a rapidly changing risk landscape, organizations need to capture and assess emerging and evolving risks faster than ever. New capabilities enable agility and risk-based decision-making through a single view of the top risks faced by the organization across the first and second lines of defense.

Regulatory Change & Compliance Risk Management – In today’s complex environment, businesses need help managing compliance with constantly changing regulations. This release strengthens compliance risk assessment and risk-based control testing functionality. Organizations can also easily understand the impact of regulatory changes on policies, risks and controls. In addition, policy exception, communication and attestation capabilities have been enhanced, driving efficiency, effectiveness and compliance.

Third Party Risk Management – Risk managers can now get deeper visibility into risk exposure at the third and fourth-party level. Additionally, this release includes added content integration for deeper insight, including security, ransomware, financial health and ESG ratings.

ESGRC - This latest release also provides enhancements to MetricStream’s ESGRC software solution, leveraging standardized ESG disclosure reporting frameworks and automated information gathering.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aAB INBEV : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10:21aWBI Investments Announces Strategic Partnership with FLX Distribution
BU
10:21aTICK TRADING SOFTWARE AG : Adoption of the annual financial statements 2020/2021 and guidance for the financial year 2021/2022
EQ
10:20aZacatecas Silver Reports its Initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 16.4 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces at 187 g/t AgEq at the Panuco Deposit Including a Zone of 5.1 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces at 235.25 AgEq
AQ
10:20aTEMIR CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
10:20aAndrews Federal Credit Union Turns to DeepTarget to Provide Member-Specific Digital Engagements and Personalized Financial Stories
BU
10:20aICE Canola Narrowly Mixed Tuesday Morning
DJ
10:19aVontobel to open new Miami office in U.S. wealth push
RE
10:19aGreen Circle Foodtech Ventures Announces the Launch of Fund I, Dedicated to Sustainable, Disruptive Technologies in the Foodtech Ecosystem, with Participation from Hormel Foods
AQ
10:18aFORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
2Stocks cling to gains ahead of slew of cenbank meetings
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
4Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
5Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value

HOT NEWS