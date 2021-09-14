Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MetricStream : Launches ESG Solution Based on Industry Leading GRC Platform

09/14/2021 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced the industry's most robust environmental, social, governance (ESG) product built on the company's proven MetricStream Platform and powering what's next in GRC. The new software product, MetricStream ESGRC, enables organizations to minimize environmental impact, demonstrate a commitment to social imperatives, and implement strong governance policies.

Organizations are increasingly being held accountable for corporate practices regarding climate sustainability, social responsibility, and governance. ESG risk factors are also emerging as financial risks that carry significant impacts on a company's bottom line and valuation. In fact, investors and asset managers are shifting their investment appetite toward companies with sound ESG management programs.

"Good governance fosters trust, transparency, and longevity. To foster that trust and guard your organization, you need a clear line of sight to an ESG measure," said Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Office, MetricStream. "We believe that purpose drives performance and that is why we are stepping up to the plate to make ESG a reality; making it simple to implement while providing C-level data that fosters responsible growth and trust with all stakeholders."

The comprehensive MetricStream ESGRC solution takes stock of the key challenges in the modern ESG and GRC spaces and provides an all-in-one solution for enterprises. The solution provides a holistic platform where businesses can track emerging and changing regulations, along with a host of complex regulatory standards. As part of the solution, customers can manage disclosure requirements, conduct self-assessments, identify issues, and maintain action plans.

Key MetricStream ESGRC Solution features include:

Frameworks and Disclosure Management

  • Manage requirements (disclosure requirements) of various ESG frameworks
  • Map to various business units and locations
  • Create standard formatted reports

Metrics Management

  • Simplify and aggregate metrics that are required for disclosure
  • A broad range of metrics across environmental and social

Self-Assessment

  • Define an assessment questionnaire
  • Share the questionnaire to gather responses
  • Aggregated survey responses

Supplier Management

  • Supplier profile management
  • Supplier assessment and portal
  • Respond to ESG assessments

Risk Assessment

  • Centralized Library of Risks
  • Identify, assess, and mitigate risks

Issue and Remediation

  • Identify issues and maintain action plans

Content Integration

  • Integrate with multiple third-party systems

To learn more about the MetricStream ESGRC solution and offerings, visit ESGRC.

Register now to be a part of the upcoming MetricStream GRC Summit scheduled for October 19-20, 2021, to get a deeper insight on how the MetricStream ESGRC Solution can help you drive business value, and to also hear from prominent global ESG experts on trends and best practices.

Join this virtual summit to learn more about how you can turn risk into a strategic advantage and Power What's Next with intelligence, foresight, and continuous innovation. Gain valuable insights from powerful keynotes, engaging panel discussions, customer case studies, and expert talks from global leaders and practitioners.

Register now to be part of the MetricStream GRC Summit 2021

About MetricStream, Inc.
MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metricstream-launches-esg-solution-based-on-industry-leading-grc-platform-301376337.html

SOURCE MetricStream


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aSmartDV Provides Broad Portfolio of Memory Modeling, Design and Verification Solutions
GL
11:01aEvolve Additive Solutions Appoints Hugh Evans & Joe Allison of 3D Ventures Group to Its Board of Directors
BU
11:01aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL to Host Leadership Webcast Featuring Greg O'Brien, CEO, Markets
PR
11:01aQuantum Integration Now Offers Hassle-Free International Shipping
GL
11:01aSUGARCRM : Named a Leader in Four Categories in the 2021 CRM Industry Leader Awards
BU
11:01aPGIM INVESTMENTS : launches new growth equity funds seeking industry leaders of tomorrow
BU
11:01aMcObject Collaborates with Wind River to Deliver First-Ever Deterministic Database System for VxWorks-based Real-Time Embedded Systems
GL
11:01aLDI SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies loanDepot, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
BU
11:01aCellPay Announces Completion of Merger With Zprepay and Callingmart.com
GL
11:01aANTHEM BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD : and Hartford HealthCare Finalize New Agreement Prioritizing Collaboration and Move Toward Value
BU
Latest news "Companies"