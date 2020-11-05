EQS Group-News: MetrioPharm AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Study

MetrioPharm AG: MetrioPharm Announces Publication of Successful MP1032 Preclinical Data in COVID-19



05.11.2020 / 11:48





- MP1032 exerts potent SARS-CoV-2 specific antiviral properties in Vero cells in-vitro infection assay

- MP1032 may reduce need for hospitalization and lethality after COVID-19 infection

- Data submitted to peer-reviewed journal

Zurich, November 05, 2020. MetrioPharm AG, a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for chronic inflammatory diseases, announces the publication of preclinical data showing its lead compound MP1032 could be a promising option for prevention and treatment of the SARS-CoV-2-induced cytokine storm. MP1032 is an orally available small molecule drug-candidate that combines localized, auto-regulated ROS-scavenging and immune-modulating effects with specific antiviral properties against SARS-CoV-2.

Although most cases of COVID-19 are mild, some patients, especially those from high-risk populations can develop a cytokine storm, which is characterized by a systemic inflammatory response leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome and organ failure. The data has been published in an article on medRxiv today. Peer review and journal publication are in progress. The article outlines how MP1032 exerts potent immune-modulatory, self-regulated reactive oxygen species (ROS) scavenging, and SARS-CoV-2 specific antiviral properties in in-vitro and in preclinical models of inflammation.

Based on these data, MetrioPharm is currently assessing clinical development of MP1032 in COVID-19 patients.

MetrioPharm's CEO, Dr. Wolfgang Brysch, said: "The world is in urgent need of effective treatments for COVID-19. These data show that MP1032 simultaneously addresses several crucial pathophysiological processes of a SARS-CoV-2 infection. While MetrioPharm's focus remains on developing MP1032 for chronic inflammatory diseases, these data suggest it is also a promising option for prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2-induced cytokine storm, which can require hospitalization and be lethal in some patients. We believe it has the potential to make a significant difference to how we address the pandemic, because it may render Covid-19 symptoms mild, even in high-risk patients, and keeping them out of hospital by reducing both the severity and lethality of the disease. We are now seeking to confirm this hypothesis in a clinical setting."

In an in vitro model, Vero B4 cells were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and treated with MP1032. Three days post-infection, virus production was analyzed and MP1032 treatment led to a strong, dose-dependent and statistically significant reduction of SARS-CoV-2 replication. Importantly, MP1032 had no toxic effect on uninfected Vero B4 cells. In addition, in preclinical models of inflammation, MP1032 statistically significantly reduced lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced inflammation, which is physiologically similar to the type of inflammation observed during the cytokine storm in some Covid-19 infections.

About MetrioPharm AG

MetrioPharm AG is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on drugs for chronic inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. Such chronic diseases pose the greatest individual health risk. The goal of MetrioPharm AG is to make the therapy of chronic inflammatory diseases more effective and more tolerable. We hope to achieve a healthspan expansion for patients: We want to stop the progression of chronic inflammatory diseases as early as possible and significantly prolong the healthy lifespan of millions of people.

MetrioPharm AG was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Zurich with research facilities in Berlin.

About MP1032

MP1032 is the lead compound of a class of proprietary immune modulators developed by MetrioPharm AG. MP1032 is believed to modulate the oxidative stress-mediated activation state of macrophages and downregulate the M1 state. In contrast to other immune-modulating and disease-modifying drugs, MP1032 does not impact T-cells and preferentially affects macrophages at the sites of inflammation. MP1032 has shown anti-inflammatory activity in animal models of disease and a favorable toxicology profile in pre-clinical studies.

For the first Phase II study with MP1032, the indication psoriasis was selected because this immune-induced inflammatory disease is regarded as a so-called »door-opener indication«. Successes in the treatment of psoriasis have already led to first indications of promise for use in other chronic inflammatory diseases, such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and are consistent with MetrioPharm AGs assessment as of the date of this release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MetrioPharm AGs control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. MetrioPharm does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements with respect to changed expectations or new events, conditions or circumstances on which these statements are based. A liability or guarantee and, if applicable, claims for topicality, correctness and completeness of these data and information are excluded and cannot be derived either explicitly or impliedly.

Contact:Eva BryschHead of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications..................MetrioPharm AGBleicherweg 10CH-8002 ZürichMetrioPharm Deutschland GmbHAm Borsigturm 100D-13507 BerlinT +49 (0) 30 33 84 395 40F +49 (0) 30 33 84 395 99E invest@metriopharm.comW www.metriopharm.com