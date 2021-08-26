MetroNet : Announces Grand Opening of Davenport and Surrounding Cities

Storefront to serve the communities of Bettendorf, Le Claire, East Moline and Rock Island

MetroNet today celebrated the grand opening of the Davenport storefront as the fiber optic company is busy connecting homes and businesses across the Iowa community. MetroNet, the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic provider, continues to make progress through the community’s fully funded, multi-million infrastructure build, which began in 2019 and kicked off the overall construction in the Quad Cities region.

The MetroNet Davenport storefront is located at 902 W. Kimberly Rd., Suite 7, and is only steps away from local businesses like Flowers by Jerri and Video Games ETC!. The storefront will allow customers to learn more about the 100 percent fiber optic connections to their home or business with incredible bandwidth, allowing for faster symmetrical speeds.

“The City of Davenport is excited celebrate this next milestone with MetroNet,” said Mayor Mike Matson. “MetroNet has provided Davenport businesses and residents with access to a future-proofed network and more choice.”

Customers in serviceable areas of the Quad Cities region may begin visiting the storefront immediately to learn more about MetroNet and sign up for services including symmetrical gigabit fiber internet, phone and television. Online resources are also available at MetroNetInc.com.

“We are thrilled to announce the official grand opening of MetroNet in Davenport and to provide residents and businesses alike with access to a future-proof, 100 percent fiber optic network,” said MetroNet Director of Business Development/Government Relations Kathy Scheller. “Davenport, along with each of the communities represented here today, continues to be incredible to work with on this important initiative, and we are excited to provide service options that will support continued economic development in the Quad Cities.”

MetroNet provides cities like Davenport with a symmetrical 100 percent fiber optic network that allows businesses and residents to have access to the fastest internet speeds available in a time when access to reliable internet is a necessity. Currently, the rapidly growing company serves more than 120 communities across 12 states.

MetroNet is the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 120 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Wisconsin.

