MetroNet : Celebrates Opening of Rochester Store, Lightning-Fast Fiber Optic Connections Direct to Homes, Businesses

MetroNet today celebrated the grand opening of the Rochester store as the company is busy connecting homes and businesses across the community. The Rochester storefront is located at 2109 Broadway Avenue South Rochester, MN 55904, and is only a few steps away from other local businesses like John Hardy’s BBQ and Rochester Record. The storefront will allow customers to learn more about 100% fiber optic connections to their home or business with incredible bandwidth, allowing for faster internet speeds and connect with customer service agents directly as MetroNet continues to make progress through the fully-funded $21.5 million build.

"As MetroNet continues to build their 100% fiber optic network, we have already seen their impact on the Rochester community through innovative solutions that help attract new businesses, support existing business and benefit to local residents," said Mayor Kim Norton. "Their multi-million-dollar investment in our community illustrates their belief in their fiber infrastructure and in Rochester. I’m proud to celebrate with them as they reach this next milestone.”

The Evansville, IN.-based company began constructing its state-of-the-art fiber network in Rochester in 2019. MetroNet directly connects homes and businesses to high-speed, symmetrical internet that allows users to upload as quickly as they download over fiber optic strands. Customers can learn more about MetroNet and sign up for MetroNet services at MetroNetInc.com.

“We are thrilled to announce the official grand opening of MetroNet in Rochester and to provide residents and businesses with high-speed fiber optic internet,” said MetroNet Director of Business Development/Government Relations Kathy Scheller. “The Rochester community has been incredible to work alongside since we began conversations in 2019. We are excited to provide the Rochester community with service options that will support continued economic development.”

MetroNet provides cities like Rochester with a future-proofed fiber optic network that allows businesses and residents to have access to the fastest internet speeds available in a time when access to reliable internet is a necessity. With MetroNet’s symmetrical speeds to and from the home or business, customers can conveniently stream, work and learn from home.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is a 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. MetroNet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized MetroNet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, MetroNet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005276/en/