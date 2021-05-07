MetroNet : Announces Expansion of 100% Fiber Optic Network to City of Des Moines

MetroNet today announced that it will be bringing its 100 percent fiber optic internet, TV and phone service to businesses and residents within the City of Des Moines. MetroNet expects to invest approximately $70 million to fully fund the building of its network in Des Moines, bringing the total invested in Iowa communities in excess of $150 million. MetroNet does not require any investment from communities where they construct their 100 percent fiber optic network, providing residents and businesses with symmetrical, Gigabit speed internet service.

MetroNet currently serves the Iowa communities of Davenport, Bettendorf, and Ames, and is currently in the process of bringing its 100 percent fiber optic network to the communities of Ankeny, Urbandale, Gilbert, Grimes, Johnston, Clive, Le Claire, Nevada and Mason City.

“We’re extremely pleased that a solid Midwestern company such as MetroNet is going to provide 100 percent fiber optic high-speed services to our residents,” said Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie. “From the beginning, our goal for broadband services for Des Moines has been access to all homes, schools and businesses, affordability of service for all customers and an activation plan that ensures users understand, appreciate and utilize the benefits of the technology and services.”

MetroNet is bridging the digital divide as one of the fastest-growing providers of fiber optic high-speed broadband services in the nation and is known for its superior customer service provided through a strong local presence. MetroNet delivers affordable, symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gigabits with no long term contracts to homes and businesses in underserved communities in America. The company expects its network to be available to over one million residential households and business locations in the near term, providing service options to hundreds of communities.

“MetroNet is excited to provide the City of Des Moines with a 100 percent fiber optic network, helping to future-proof another great Iowa city. We are excited to be adding Des Moines to our growing list of Gigabit cities across the United States and are very appreciative of the support we have received from the Des Moines Mayor, Frank Cownie and his team,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet President & CEO. “We are proud to serve and work with this great community while providing choice, competition, and unparalleled customer service.”

Construction activities will commence immediately with physical construction starting this coming fall. New customer installations are expected to start in the spring of ‘22.

In new MetroNet markets, residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Residents and businesses that are interested in MetroNet services may visit construction.metronetinc.com to receive updates on construction throughout their community and to indicate their interest in receiving services. MetroNet will establish a storefront located in Des Moines for customers to have direct access to customer service and sales. Customers will be able to visit the store to speak with customer service representatives and sign-up for services.

Additionally, MetroNet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the Des Moines area. For those interested in joining the MetroNet team, visit metronetinc.com/careers in the coming months to search available positions and submit applications.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

