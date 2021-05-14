MetroNet : Connecting More to Broadband Services at Lower Rates with Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and Waive of Tech Fee

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans than ever saw a dramatic need for connectivity as school and work from home became necessary, but unfortunately for some, a loss of revenue during the pandemic made that connectivity too expensive. MetroNet is eager to participate in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP) which will help remove barriers to broadband with a $3.2 billion federal benefit package to help eligible customers remain connected so that work and school from home can continue.

MetroNet is offering EBBP benefits in eligible markets across Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio. Existing and new MetroNet customers that qualify for the program are eligible to receive the monthly discount of up to $50, excluding taxes and fees. MetroNet will also offer an additional credit for eligible new customers that sign up for MetroNet’s EBBP symmetrical 100 Mb package. This discount will allow MetroNet services to be free for those customers while enrolled in the program, excluding required fees and taxes.

“At MetroNet, we are proud of the services that we offer to customers and we have never been more so than during the COVID-19 pandemic when we were able to help them connect to work and school during very trying times,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet President and CEO. “Participating in EBBP is an extension of our commitment to connect people to living, learning and each other. As the pandemic and its effects continue, we are glad to still be providing answers through access to our 100 percent fiber optic network.”

Households interested in enrolling in the EBBP may apply for the program online at lifelinesupport.org/national verifier or by mail. Once approved, eligible households will receive a verification number and may then contact the MetroNet support team at (855) 806-7324. For more information on MetroNet’s participation, please visit www.metronetinc.com/ebbp/.

MetroNet is bridging the digital divide as one of the fastest-growing providers of fiber optic high-speed broadband services in the nation and is known for its superior customer service provided through a strong local presence. MetroNet delivers affordable, symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gigabits with no long-term contracts to homes and businesses in underserved communities in America. The company expects its network to be available to over 1 million residential households and business locations in the near term, bringing competition for these services to hundreds of communities.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. In 2020, MetroNet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005275/en/