MetroNet : to Make Brookville Ohio's Next Gigabit City

Homes and Businesses Will Get Some of the Fastest Internet Speeds in the World

MetroNet today announced plans to bring symmetrical gigabit-speed internet service to Brookville’s homes and businesses, making it Ohio’s next Gigabit City. MetroNet, now in ten Ohio communities, will fully fund the 100 percent fiber-optic network through a multi-million-dollar investment.

MetroNet’s construction in Brookville will begin this fall. When complete, Brookville will join the country’s internet elite. Only 30 percent of households in the U.S. have access to the gigabit upload and download speeds that only fiber can provide, according to a Fiber Broadband Association study. And only a small handful of cities have fiber widely available, earning them the title “Gigabit City.”

“We are proud to be Ohio’s next Gigabit City,” said Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner. “MetroNet’s multi-million-dollar investment brings world-class internet speeds to our city, setting us apart. This is the kind of future-proof infrastructure that can boost our quality of life and spark our small business sector.”

As the largest independently owned fiber-optic provider in the United States, MetroNet builds and manages state-of-the-art fiber-optic networks connected directly to homes and businesses in more than 100 communities across 13 states. The company is known for reliable and symmetrical high-speed internet connections, friendly customer service and fair pricing with no long-term contracts.

“MetroNet is proud to add Brookville to our growing list of Gigabit Cities across Ohio and the U.S.,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet’s CEO. “We are grateful that Mayor Letner and his council see the value in bringing a new competitor for internet service to the city, with next-generation internet infrastructure. We look forward to providing Brookville residents with sparkling 4k video streaming, glitch-free gaming, crystal-clear virtual meetings, and internet opportunities of the future that we can only begin to imagine.”

MetroNet currently provides service in other Ohio communities, including Englewood, Huber Heights, Tipp City, Troy, Union, Vandalia, West Milton, Clayton and Beavercreek.

Residents and businesses that are interested in MetroNet services should visit MetroNetInc.com to indicate interest and receive updates on construction throughout their community. MetroNet plans to have a storefront location in Brookville to serve as the command center for customer service and sales.

Building a fiber-optic network means that cable containing glass strands are added to telephone poles in neighborhoods where utilities are above-ground, and bored underground through conduit where utilities are buried. As MetroNet’s construction begins, residents will receive communication by mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. The company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs and signs at neighborhood entry points, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is about to begin. MetroNet crews are identified by ID badges and use branded MetroNet vehicles.

Neighborhood-by-neighborhood information on the construction process in Brookville will be available at MetroNetInc.com/construction.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 120 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, and Missouri. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. MetroNet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized MetroNet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, MetroNet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005199/en/