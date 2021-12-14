MetroNet to Make Palm Coast Certified Gigabit City

Palm Coast Marks MetroNet’s Launch Pad for Upcoming Florida Growth

MetroNet, in collaboration with the City of Palm Coast, announced today that they will bring ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic internet to businesses and residents of the city. Palm Coast marks the second community in Florida to have access to MetroNet services, following Tallahassee, and will be the first community outside of the Panhandle that will power up with MetroNet’s gigabit speeds. Through a multimillion-dollar investment, MetroNet will fully fund the infrastructure that will bring future-proof fiber directly to homes and businesses throughout Palm Coast.

MetroNet’s construction in Palm Coast will begin in the spring of 2022 with the first customers connected as early as fall of 2022. When complete, Palm Coast will join the country’s internet elite as a Certified Gigabit City. Only 30 percent of households in the U.S. have access to gigabit speeds that only fiber optic networks can provide.

“We are pleased to welcome MetroNet to Palm Coast,” said Mayor David Alfin. “Our residents and businesses deserve access to high-speed, reliable internet now more than ever and this investment from MetroNet will help us realize that goal. We look forward to MetroNet becoming a vital part of our community and seeing the impact that their 100 percent fiber optic network will have on our continued growth.”

“Palm Coast will be the launching pad for MetroNet’s future Florida growth and will soon become a Certified Gigabit City,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet CEO. “Residents and businesses will soon be able to experience a future-proof network in a time when reliable access has become critical.”

Residents and businesses interested in MetroNet services may visit MetroNetInc.com/iwantfiber to indicate interest and to receive updates on construction. MetroNet also has plans to establish a retail storefront in Palm Coast for customers to have direct access to customer service and sales.

Palm Coast residents will begin seeing MetroNet trucks throughout the area as pre-construction activities begin. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews are identified by ID tags and branded MetroNet vehicles.

Additionally, MetroNet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Palm Coast area. Those interested in joining the MetroNet team can visit MetroNetInc.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 120 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, and Missouri. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized MetroNet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, MetroNet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005823/en/