Metromile Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

08/09/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile”) (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2021 in its shareholder letter. The letter is accessible on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com.     

Metromile will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.metromile.com for 90 days following the call.

About Metromile

Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW) is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile instead of the industry’s reliance on approximations that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native product is built for the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

For more information about Metromile, visit www.metromile.com and enterprise.metromile.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Garrett Edson, ICR
ir@metromile.com
646-677-1889

Public Relations

Rick Chen, Metromile
press@metromile.com
415-676-7744


HOT NEWS