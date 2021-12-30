Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)

For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Thursday, December 30, 2021 USDL-21-2205 Technical information: Employment: (202) 691-6559 • sminfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/sae Unemployment: (202) 691-6392 • lausinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/lau Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov

METROPOLITAN AREA EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT - NOVEMBER 2021

Unemployment rates were lower in November than a year earlier in all 389 metropolitan areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. A total of 139 areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent and 2 areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent. Nonfarm payroll employment increased over the year in 100 metropolitan areas and was essentially unchanged in 289 areas. The national unemployment rate in November was 3.9 percent, not seasonally adjusted, down from 6.4 percent a year earlier.

This news release presents statistics from two monthly programs. The civilian labor force and unemployment data are based on the same concepts and definitions as those used for the national household survey estimates. These data pertain to individuals by where they reside. The employment data are from an establishment survey that measures nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings by industry. These data pertain to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located. For more information about the concepts and statistical methodologies used by these two programs, see the Technical Note.

Metropolitan Area Unemployment (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

In November, Lincoln, NE, and Logan, UT-ID, had the lowest unemployment rates, 1.1 percent each. El Centro, CA, had the highest rate, 15.5 percent. A total of 245 areas had November jobless rates below the U.S. rate of 3.9 percent, 131 areas had rates above it, and 13 areas had rates equal to that of the nation. (See table 1 and map 1.)

The largest over-the-year unemployment rate decrease in November occurred in Kahului-Wailuku- Lahaina, HI (-9.4 percentage points). Rates fell over the year by at least 4.0 percentage points in an additional 12 areas.

Of the 51 metropolitan areas with a 2010 Census population of 1 million or more, Salt Lake City, UT, had the lowest jobless rate in November, 1.4 percent, followed by Oklahoma City, OK, 1.7 percent. Los Angeles-LongBeach-Anaheim, CA, and Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV, had the highest unemployment rates, 6.4 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively. All 51 large areas had over-the-year unemployment rate decreases. The largest jobless rate decline was in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI (-5.7 percentage points). The smallest over-the-year rate decrease occurred in Jacksonville, FL (-0.5 percentage point).