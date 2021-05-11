Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metropolitan Invests in Santa Monica Water Recycling Project

05/11/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board votes to approve $19.6 million in funding from Local Resources Program

A recycled water and groundwater recovery project that will produce up to 750 million gallons of water a year for the city of Santa Monica will receive up to $19.6 million from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, following a vote today by the agency’s board of directors.

With funding from Metropolitan’s Local Resources Program, Santa Monica’s Sustainable Water Supply Project will increase the availability of local drinking water supplies and strengthen the region’s resiliency to drought, climate change and emergencies.

The project is expected to produce 2,300 acre-feet per year of recycled water that will be injected into the local groundwater basin and ultimately used as drinking water, beginning in 2023. An acre-foot is enough water to serve roughly three Southern California families for a year.

“Though this project will serve Santa Monica residents, it also benefits our entire region because it lessens the strain on our imported water sources, making them available to other agencies and areas that may need them in the future,” said Metropolitan board Chairwoman Gloria D. Gray. “With all of the challenges we face, including persistent drought and climate change, we must advance projects that diversify our water sources, especially recycled water, which creates a new supply that would otherwise be lost to the ocean.”

The project includes construction of the Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project Advanced Water Treatment Facility, an underground facility that will purify one million gallons of wastewater daily before it is injected into the Santa Monica Groundwater Basin for later use. The project also features upgrades to the city’s existing Arcadia Water Treatment Plant, which will treat impaired groundwater.

“The Local Resources Program is a critical tool to help plan for a future filled with uncertainties,” said Metropolitan’s Water Resource Management Group Manager Brad Coffey. “What is certain is that our region will increasingly see the effects of climate change, including challenges to our imported water supplies. When we integrate local supply projects like Santa Monica’s, we are helping to secure reliable water for Southern California while decreasing the burden on our conveyance infrastructure and lowering system costs.”

Metropolitan provides LRP incentives on a sliding scale according to the water produced by approved water supply projects. The agreement with Santa Monica provides a up to $19.6 million over a 25-year period.

The district created the LRP in 1982 to provide financial incentives to local projects developed by local and member agencies, such as water recycling, groundwater recovery, and seawater desalination. Since its inception, Metropolitan has supported the production of nearly 4.1 million acre-feet of recycled water and recovered groundwater. In 2019-20, Metropolitan incentivized member agencies to produce about 128,000 acre-feet of local supplies.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSUNDIAL GROWERS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results
AQ
05:58pWerner Enterprises Announces Completion of Planned Transition of Board Leadership
GL
05:58pQUALYS  : May 2021 Patch Tuesday – 55 Vulnerabilities, 5 Critical, Adobe
PU
05:58pACIES ACQUISITION  : PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
05:56pHACKETT GROUP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pDOLLARAMA  : Confirms Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results Release Date and Hosting of Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
05:56pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis – Q1 2021
PU
05:54p4MATIV  : and NuGen Go Announce a Groundbreaking Strategic Partnership Ensuring Transportation Is Not a Barrier to a High-Quality Education
BU
05:53pPFIZER  : Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
05:53pTRACK  : Reports 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation woes push U.S. stocks to 1-month low, USD struggle
2'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
3EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark worst sell-off this year, travel and tech tumble
4AGFA-GEVAERT NV : AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q1 2021: ongoing volume recovery, good performance by HealthCare IT and Digi..
5Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack

HOT NEWS