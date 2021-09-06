Log in
Metropolitan University College of Medicine : Antigua Announces up to 50% Scholarships Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

09/06/2021 | 09:27am EDT
Situated in Antigua & Barbuda, one of the most popular island countries in the Eastern Caribbean, Metropolitan University College of Medicine Antigua (MUCM) offers a perfect blend of a high quality medical education and an exemplary quality of life. At Metropolitan University College of Medicine Antigua, students are subjected to rigorous preparations in line with the best American practices in education to enable them to become exceptional doctors, serve humanity and build a better world together by offering healthcare services to those in need.

Led by Prof (Dr.) George Turner, who is an Alumnus of the prestigious Johns Hopkins University, It is the University’s mission to recruit, enrich, train and develop intelligent and vibrant minds to become outstanding and progressive Medical Doctors who would leave their mark on the global stage of medical practitioners. MUCM is working religiously to bring hope and comfort to patients through research and the integration of strategies in order to prolong life through an exceptional patient care coupled with community service.

MUCM delivers accredited medical programs that focus on student-centric delivery of curriculum. The aim is to improve the global healthcare systems by developing well-trained global physicians who are capable of performing original research, become holistic doctors, and provide exceptional patient care. MUCM is recognized by Ministry of Education, Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and the MD program is approved and registered with Antigua and Barbuda National Accreditation Board. MUCM also provides undergraduate and professional graduate courses of international merit in the medical and allied health sciences.

Now as a part of their CSR initiative, the MUCM has responded to the world wide shortage of medical professionals by offering a special COVID-19 study package with up to 50% scholarships based on merit and means to deserving candidates studying at Metropolitan University College of Medicine. MUCM invites one and all to be a part of this rewarding experience, one that shall last many a generations. Students, Teachers and parents are welcome to Contact MUCM officials to schedule a visit and may also talk to one of the University admission personnel.

Through this path breaking initiative, MUCM aims to assist 1000 students across the globe who are unable to continue their education to gain access to the state-of-the-art facilities of MUCM and personalised care.


© Business Wire 2021
