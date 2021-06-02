Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metso Outotec to Commence Development Review - Kubi Gold Project Ghana

06/02/2021 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Metso Outotec has been engaged as a Principle Project Development Partner to complete a preliminary capital and operating cost estimate on treatment options for processing of free-milling gold from our Kubi Gold Project in Ghana.

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, metals refining and aggregates industries globally. Their focus is on improving energy and water efficiency, productivity, and reducing environmental risk. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries.

The Company has completed a drilling program to provide composite samples for metallurgical evaluation of Kubi Main Zone gold mineralization for the study. Metso Outotec will witness the sample preparation at our Kubi core logging facility, and initiate and supervise the test work at SGS Randfontein (South Africa). Final study results are expected in late 3rd Qtr. 2021.

"Douglas R. MacQuarrie"

President and CEO

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas R. MacQuarrie, P.Geo. (B.C.) Geology & Geophysics, the President and CEO of the Company, who is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. Recent 3D geophysical modeling of Kubi, located on the major deep seated Ashanti/Kubi shear zone, suggest an exploration potential of 2Moz to a depth of 2km. 3D modeling was completed by Geosci Data Analysis Ltd. of Vancouver on high resolution 100m line spacing helicopter aero-magnetics flown by New Resolution Geophysics in 2010 over the Kubi – Dunkwa area, Ashanti Region, Ghana. The Kubi Main Zone has a current NI 43-101 resource estimate, completed by SEMS Exploration Services Ltd. of Accra, Ghana: Measured Resources 0.66 million tonnes @ 5.30g/t for 112,000 ounces; Indicated Resources 0.66 million tonnes @ 5.65g/t for 121,000 ounces; and Inferred Resources 0.67 million tonnes @ 5.31g/t for 115,000 ounces, which is filed on SEDAR. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About Asante Gold Corporation
Asante has announced plans to co-list its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and is sourcing funding to develop its Kubi Gold Mine project to production. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase concessions/options for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on our web site at: www.asantegold.com

For further information please contact:
Douglas MacQuarrie, President and CEO, tel: +1 604-558-1134; E-mail: douglas@asantegold.com
Valentina Gvozdeva, Business Development, E-mail: valentina@asantegold.com
Doreen Kent, Shareholder Communications, tel: +1 604-948-9450; E-mail: d.kent@eastlink.ca
Kirsti Mattson, Media Relations, E-mail: kirsti.mattson@gmail.com

LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446. Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aMedia Release - Celebrating Milestones with Hazel Initiative launches as part of Seniors recognition events in June
GL
09:51aAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES  : Corporate Presentation June 2021
PU
09:50aBLOOMSBURY ACQUISITION STRENGTHENS CONSUMER DIVISION : Acquisition of Head of Zeus Limited
AQ
09:50aSeedo Corp. Headed to Spain to Meet with Strategic Partners and Investors
GL
09:50aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2021-2 (PFMT 2021-2)
BU
09:49aRegistered unemployment fell by 129,378 people in May, the largest monthly reduction in the historical series
PU
09:49aAlexander Novak meets with Chairman of Fortescue Metals Group Andrew Forrest
PU
09:49aUK risks increasing isolation if it continues to keep its doors closed to international travel, says WTTC
PU
09:48aSAVANNAH ENERGY  : in talks to buy Exxon's stake in Chad, Cameroon assets
RE
09:47aTSX opens at record high on oil boost
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks near highs on recovery bets as oil extends rally above $70
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
4Stocks near highs on recovery bets as oil extends rally above $70
5COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..

HOT NEWS