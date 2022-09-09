Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican Congress backs Army taking control of National Guard

09/09/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mexico's senate discusses an initiative by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Senate early on Friday approved legislation giving the Army control over the civilian-led National Guard despite fierce opposition from critics who argue the step is unconstitutional and will militarize public security.

The National Guard began operating in early 2019 at the behest of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who campaigned for office on a pledge to return the military to barracks after the years it had spent combating violent drug gangs.

He argued the National Guard would end corruption under its predecessor, the Federal Police, and he has also extended the Army's remit into other areas of civilian life.

However, his government has presided over record levels of violence, and opposition legislators and activists say the National Guard has also committed alleged abuses.

Senators voted by a margin of 71 in favor of the bill, with 51 against. There were two abstentions. The lower house of Congress approved the changes last week.

The legislation, which now passes to Lopez Obrador to be signed into law, gives the Army operational, financial and administrative control of the National Guard, which currently answers to the civilian-led security ministry.

The changes are almost certain to be challenged on the grounds they violate the constitution, and some senior legal experts say they are likely to be struck down in the Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22aIndia's top court grants bail to journalist two years after his arrest
RE
09:21aEcb has agreed to start discussions on shrinking its balance she…
RE
09:21aKing Charles greets public outside Buckingham Palace
RE
09:19aIAEA 'satisfied' with AUKUS engagement on submarine plan, report says
RE
09:19aRussian Unistream bank in talks on instant money transfers to India, Turkey
RE
09:18aEU finance ministers back next $5 billion loan to Ukraine
RE
09:16aMexican Congress backs Army taking control of National Guard
RE
09:11aEU countries ask bloc to propose windfall revenue cap for power firms - document
RE
09:10aGERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER : Will get state support done for vng…
RE
09:09aBitcoin last up 9.0% at $21,068.00; ether up 5.1% at $1,718.40…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3Banks lift European shares on ECB rate hike
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as U.S. dollar sags

HOT NEWS