Mexican Economy Posts Biggest Decline in Decades in 2020

01/29/2021 | 07:39am EST
By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--The Mexican economy suffered in 2020 its sharpest contraction in nearly nine decades despite a second-half recovery from shutdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic that had brought many industries and services to a near standstill early in the year.

Gross domestic product, a measure of output in goods and services, fell 8.3% from 2019, the National Statistics Institute said Friday. It was the biggest decline in output since 1932 during the Great Depression, and followed a 0.1% contraction in 2019.

The rebound that began in the third quarter continued in the fourth, with GDP in the October-December period up 3.1% in seasonally adjusted terms from the preceding quarter. Industrial production rose 3.3%, and services were up 3% from the third quarter.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 0738ET

