Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexican Stocks End Year Lower; Peso Gains Versus Dollar

12/30/2022 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony Harrup


MEXICO CITY--Mexican stocks fell in 2022 for the first time in four years, while the peso strengthened against the U.S. dollar supported by record exports and remittances and rising interest rates.

The benchmark IPC index fell 2.1% Friday to 48463 points and was down 9% from the end of 2021 in its first full-year decline since 2018. The index posted a record-high close of 56609 on April 1 of this year.

Among the year's top gainers were retailer Grupo Comercial Chedraui, whose shares rose 96%, and bakeries giant Grupo Bimbo, which advanced 31%. Bellwether America Movil shares ended the year down 18% and Cemex shares fell 44%.

The peso traded between 19.04 and 21.47 to the dollar and ended the year at 19.49, putting it among the best-performing currencies against the dollar with a 5.2% gain.

The peso was backed by record exports and remittances from Mexicans living in the U.S., solid foreign direct investment, and the Bank of Mexico raising interest rates, said Gabriela Siller, head of analysis at Banco Base.

"For 2023 it's estimated the peso will continue to be favored by export, remittance and foreign direct investment flows," Ms. Siller said in a report. "However, flows are expected to decelerate with the economic slowdown or a light recession in the U.S."

Mexico's economy performed better than expected in 2022, with gross domestic product seen ending the year up 3% according to the central bank's latest survey of private economists. Economic growth is expected to slow in 2023 and inflation is projected to ease from 7.77% in mid-December.

The Bank of Mexico raised its overnight interest-rate target eight times this year to reach 10.5% in December. The bank is expected to raise the rate by a quarter of a percentage point in February in what could be the last increase of the cycle begun in mid-2021.


Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1700ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.56% 17.93 End-of-day quote.-17.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.72% 0.6813 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.35% 1.2097 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7375 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS, S.A. 0.00% 5500 End-of-day quote.92.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.40% 1.07025 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. -1.55% 83.09 End-of-day quote.95.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.01209 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6348 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
Latest news
05:16pBuildDirect announces Private Placement of up to CAD $2,300,000 and Close of the First Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
05:15pEnochian Biosciences Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pFirst Capital REIT Sets Date for Requisitioned Unitholder Meeting
AQ
05:14pStocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise
RE
05:13pU.S. judge orders Norwegian Cruise Line to pay $110 million for use of Cuba port
RE
05:12pNo precious metals market report on Monday, Jan. 2
RE
05:11pFirst Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pCORE SCIENTIFIC, INC./TX Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:08pTaiwan Fund : Monthly Insights – November 2022
PU
05:06pWHO seeks more data, regular updates from China on COVID situation
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
3Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5Futures slip on last trading day of torrid year

HOT NEWS