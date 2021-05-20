Log in
Mexican Street Corn Ribs

05/20/2021 | 10:37pm EDT
A delicious recipe, especially during the summer, we know you'll love these Mexican Street Corn Ribs!

Ingredients

4 ears corn on the cob, cut lengthwise into quarters using a very sharp knife
¼ cup canola oil
1 tbsp Big Green Egg Ancho Chili & Coffee Seasoning
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp chili powder

Instructions

Set the Big Green Egg for indirect cooking with a convEGGtor at 375°F/191°C.

Mix together ¼ cup of canola oil, the Big Green Egg Ancho Chili & Coffee Seasoning, cumin and chili powder. Brush mixture on each corn rib and place on the EGG. Cook for 15-20 minutes, flipping once. Remove from the EGG.

Coat each corn rib with the mayonnaise mixture and sprinkle cotija cheese on top, add a squeeze of lime if you want. Enjoy!

For the Sauce Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp canola oil
1 jalapeño, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 shallot, minced
½ tbsp lime juice
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
½ cup cotija cheese

For the Sauce Instructions

Set the EGG for indirect cooking with a convEGGtor at 375°F/191°C with the cast iron skillet preheating in the EGG.

In the cast iron skillet, add 2 tbsp canola oil and jalapeño, garlic and shallots and sweat for 5 minutes. Remove from the EGG and let cool.

Mix together the jalapeño, garlic and shallot mixture with the mayonnaise, lime juice, cilantro and cayenne pepper. Set aside.

Recipe and photo from Big Green Egg.

Disclaimer

Ultra Modern Pool And Patio Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 02:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS