Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican authorities clear makeshift migrant camp near U.S. border

02/06/2022 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mexican authorities clear makeshift migrant camp near U.S. border

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Sunday cleared a makeshift camp in the north of the country where hundreds of migrants heading towards the U.S. border had been holding out for more than a year in what rights organizations criticized as deplorable conditions.

Nearly 400 migrants have been transferred by bus to three different shelters near the border city of Tijuana, where they can remain "indefinitely," said the city's Mayor Montserrat Caballero.

Caballero promised help for those migrants regardless of whether they want to stay in Tijuana or return to their countries of origin.

"We're going to pay for the transfers and, if they want to wait for their 'American dream,' we're also going to support them while they wait," said Caballero.

Dozens of security personnel, including soldiers from the national guard, were seen dissolving the makeshift camp, fenced by metal mesh, in videos shared on social media.

Families, including parents with small children, were seen packing up their belongings. There were no reports of violence.

Caballero said the troops were not armed and that migrants collected their belongings and boarded buses voluntarily because they had previously been notified they would be transferred.

But one Guatemalan mother, who had arrived in Tijuana a year ago, and requested anonymity, said she felt migrants had little choice but to follow orders.

On Saturday, Mexico's National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) urged immigration authorities to speed up the processes that would help nearly 2,000 migrants at the southern border get documents to regularize their stay in Mexico or let them travel through the country without being detained.

Tens of thousands of migrants flee their home countries each year in an attempt to reach the United States, but many of them also seek refuge and protection in Mexico.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10pTunisian judges accuse president of seeking control, setting up new struggle
RE
03:01pCyclone kills at least 10 in Madagascar, destroying homes and cutting power
RE
03:00pU.S. troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
RE
02:54pCharles praises Elizabeth's blessing for 'Queen Camilla' in jubilee tribute
RE
02:32pCyclone kills at least 10 in Madagascar, destroying homes and cutting power
RE
02:27pCyclone kills at least 10 in Madagascar, destroying homes and cutting power
RE
02:22pProtests against vaccine mandates paralyzing Canada capital, mayor says
RE
02:17pProtests against vaccine mandates paralyzing Canada capital, mayor says
RE
02:05pMexican authorities clear makeshift migrant camp near U.S. border
RE
01:46pCyclone causes devastation in southeast Madagascar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECB's Knot sees first interest rate hike in fourth quarter of 2022
2Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. ..
3Russia invasion of Ukraine could be soon but talks still an option, U.S..
4Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - A..
5Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', given state funera..

HOT NEWS