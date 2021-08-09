Mexican autos group says COVID-19 slows chip supply efforts, to hit production

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Mexican Automotive
Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday that a third wave of
COVID-19 infections had delayed efforts to fix a semiconductor
chips shortage and could lead to lower-than-expected auto
production in Mexico this year.
AMIA head Fausto Cuevas said Mexico's auto production and
exports this year could be at similar levels to 2020, after AMIA
had previously estimated production would increase 12% this
year.
"The scenario for the end of the year could be for volumes
similar to last year if the semiconductor shortage remains the
same as in July," Cuevas told a news conference.
He said the coronavirus pandemic had led to increased demand
for semiconductors in a range of sectors besides autos,
complicating efforts to boost supply.
Mexico's auto production in July dropped 26.5% compared with
the same month a year before, while exports were down
23.6%.
