Mexican autos group says COVID-19 slows chip supply efforts, to hit production

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday that a third wave of COVID-19 infections had delayed efforts to fix a semiconductor chips shortage and could lead to lower-than-expected auto production in Mexico this year.

AMIA head Fausto Cuevas said Mexico's auto production and exports this year could be at similar levels to 2020, after AMIA had previously estimated production would increase 12% this year.

"The scenario for the end of the year could be for volumes similar to last year if the semiconductor shortage remains the same as in July," Cuevas told a news conference.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had led to increased demand for semiconductors in a range of sectors besides autos, complicating efforts to boost supply.

Mexico's auto production in July dropped 26.5% compared with the same month a year before, while exports were down 23.6%. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Alexander Smith)