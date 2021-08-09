Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexican autos group says COVID-19 slows chip supply efforts, to hit production

08/09/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday that a third wave of COVID-19 infections had delayed efforts to fix a semiconductor chips shortage and could lead to lower-than-expected auto production in Mexico this year.

AMIA head Fausto Cuevas said Mexico's auto production and exports this year could be at similar levels to 2020, after AMIA had previously estimated production would increase 12% this year.

"The scenario for the end of the year could be for volumes similar to last year if the semiconductor shortage remains the same as in July," Cuevas told a news conference.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had led to increased demand for semiconductors in a range of sectors besides autos, complicating efforts to boost supply.

Mexico's auto production in July dropped 26.5% compared with the same month a year before, while exports were down 23.6%. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pEmerging markets face greater risk of permanent damage from COVID - BlackRock
RE
12:57pMexican autos group says COVID-19 slows chip supply efforts, to hit production
RE
12:42pCase for end to bond bull run historically strong - M&G's Leaviss
RE
12:40pNELSON PELTZ : Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board (Aug 5)
RE
12:21pU.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring increases
RE
12:19pFlorida appeals ruling allowing cruise to use 'vaccine passports'
RE
12:18pBanker behind report alleging HSBC racism resigns
RE
12:18pCar-sharing marketplace Turo files confidentially for U.S. IPO
RE
12:16pOnce-in-50-year heat waves now happening every decade -U.N. climate report
RE
12:14pGold tumbles to over 4-month low on early Fed taper bets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides near 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HOT NEWS