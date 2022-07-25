Mexican crypto exchange Bitso reaches more than 1 mln users in Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican cryptocurrency
exchange Bitso has hit the one million users mark in Brazil
about a year after it launched in the country, according to the
company's Brazil chief.
"We beat 1 million users in Brazil earlier than expected,
and our transaction volumes grew by 66% in June from May,"
Thales Freitas told Reuters in an interview.
He did not provide detailed figures, but said that July
readings have already exceeded the previous month despite the
recent downturn seen across most major crypto currencies.
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Mexico, Bitso raised
$250 million in a funding round in May 2021, which valued the
platform at $2.2 billion ahead of its debut in Brazil.
Freitas, a former executive at Citi and HSBC, took over in
Bitso's second largest market, Brazil, three months ago with the
mission of leading the company through an increasingly adverse
scenario of intense asset volatility and higher interest rates.
To overcome these hurdles, Bitso has boosted its incentive
program, offering returns of up to 15% per year in stablecoins,
digital currencies pegged to traditional assets such as the U.S.
dollar.
"Brazilian investors love fixed income, and stablecoins are
a good way to diversify," Freitas said.
Bitso is currently awaiting central bank approval of its
application for a payment institution license in Brazil, where
it currently operates in partnership with lenders Banco Genial
and Starkbank.
The so-called "crypto winter" has led some foreign companies
to collapse in the wake of a sharp devaluation of digital
currencies.
Nonetheless, Bitso now faces fresh competition on its home
turf after SoftBank-backed Brazilian crypto exchange Mercado
Bitcoin announced last week it was planning on entering the
Mexican market
